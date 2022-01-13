Cox, Castle & Nicholson LLP Names Transactional Real Estate Attorney Lisa D. Weil to Partnership

Cox, Castle & Nicholson LLP, a leading full-service law firm specializing in real estate in the United States, proudly announces the election of Lisa D. Weil to the Firm's partnership, effective immediately. A seasoned transactional real estate attorney specializing in affordable housing projects, Weil's advancement bolsters the Firm's strong industry representation of developers in all aspects of the acquisition, disposition, financing, development, and operation of affordable housing projects, including major mixed-income, mixed-use and inclusionary developments.

"Lisa has established herself as one of the leading affordable housing finance and development lawyers in California," said Dwayne McKenzie, managing partner of Cox, Castle & Nicholson. "Her clients and colleagues, both in California and nationwide, have come to know and value her for her extensive technical knowledge and her practical problem-solving approach, while always remaining creative and immensely passionate about her clients and projects. Lisa is a vital member of the Firm, and it is a privilege to welcome her as a partner as we look forward to her future success."

Weil has been with Cox, Castle & Nicholson for more than 18 years and represents developers, investors, and lenders in the acquisition, financing, and development of affordable housing projects in California and throughout the country. She is an expert at handling joint venture deals, mortgage financings, and mezzanine loan transactions, and regularly drafts and negotiates documents, organizing and conducting due diligence review, and finalizing all closing activities for these transactions.

"It is a privilege to work with such a great group of professionals at Cox, Castle & Nicholson," said Weil. "I am eager to continue to assist our clients on developing much needed affordable housing throughout the state of California and nationwide."

Weil earned her Juris Doctor from University of California, Hastings College of the Law, cum laude. She graduated from University of California, Berkeley, with a Bachelor of Arts in anthropology and a minor in Spanish. Weil is based in Cox Castle's San Francisco office.

About Cox, Castle & Nicholson

Cox, Castle & Nicholson LLP was founded in Los Angeles in 1968, with the goal of providing superior and comprehensive legal services to businesses, institutions, and individuals in all aspects of the real estate, finance, and construction industries. Cox Castle is now one of the largest full-service law firms specializing in real estate in the United States and has over 130 transactional and litigation attorneys in its Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Francisco offices.

The firm has substantial expertise in matters involving land and improved property acquisitions and dispositions; joint ventures; single and multi-family residential development; land use, entitlement and regulatory compliance (including coastal commission and condemnation); office, industrial, retail and mixed-use development, leasing and management; commercial lending and institutional investment; loan workouts and financial restructuring; construction; resort and hospitality; labor and employment; risk management and insurance; environmental compliance; renewable energy and natural resources; and tax and estate planning. For more information, please visit www.coxcastle.com.

