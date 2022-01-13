Denver Health CEO Robin Wittenstein to Retire in Summer 2022

Board of Directors Launches National Search for Next Leader of Safety-Net Hospital
Denver Health announced today that Chief Executive Officer Robin Wittenstein has made the decision to retire at the end of August. Denver Health's Board of Directors has created a six-person Executive Search Committee made up of a diverse group of directors and engaged a nationally recognized executive search firm to work closely with the Board through the process to identify Wittenstein's successor.
"Since she joined Denver Health in 2017, Robin has demonstrated exemplary, genuine leadership," said Patricia Dean, Chair of the Denver Health Board of Directors. "Under her leadership, Denver Health has made tremendous strides in building a vision and a strategy to meaningfully address health disparities and inequities; furthered our role as an Anchor Institution in the community; and navigated the remarkable challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic."
Dean continued, "On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, we are incredibly grateful for the time Robin has devoted to Denver Health, and we wish her the very best in retirement. The Board is deeply committed to conducting a thoughtful, extensive search and selecting a CEO that will continue to position Denver Health as a nationally recognized, community-oriented safety-net hospital."
Denver Health has served as a pillar of the community for more than 160 years. As Colorado's primary safety-net hospital and an Anchor Institution, caring for the long-term financial health and social welfare of the community is part of the organization's mission. The commitment of its more than 7,800 team members, partnerships within the community and philanthropic efforts remain critical to realizing its mission.
As the Board conducts the search process for the next CEO, Denver Health will continue to deliver on its mission to provide high quality, patient centered and life-saving care to all, regardless of ability to pay. Wittenstein will remain as CEO through the end of August and will help ensure a smooth leadership transition. The Board will use feedback from key community leaders to inform the criteria for the next CEO and expects to conclude the search this summer.
About Denver Health
Denver Health is a comprehensive health and hospital system that provides high-quality care for all people, regardless of their ability to pay. We deliver medical care to one-third of Denver's population, proudly serving as the city's safety-net hospital and providing preventative, primary and acute care services.
For more than 160 years, Denver Health has been deeply rooted in the health and well-being of the community, providing high-quality clinical care, top-notch education and training for health care workers, and furthering critical research to benefit our patients. We are guided by our mission to serve our community with excellence, compassion, and stewardship as we work to ensure all people have access to the care and programs they need to be happy, healthy and successful.
