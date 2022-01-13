Mirantis Brings Secure Registries to any Kubernetes Distribution

Mirantis Secure Registry 3.0 supports usage across any Kubernetes distribution to help enterprises secure their software supply chain

Mirantis, the open cloud company, today announced the release of Mirantis Secure Registry (MSR) 3.0, which supports usage across any Kubernetes distribution.

Security is often an afterthought during application development and lifecycle management, leading to images that contain vulnerabilities and put cloud native environments at risk. Mirantis Secure Registry (formerly Docker Trusted Registry) provides an enterprise-grade container registry solution that can be easily integrated to provide the core of an effective secure software supply chain. Mirantis Secure Registry, currently used by federal agencies and Fortune 500 banks and financial services companies worldwide, securely stores, shares and manages images in a private container registry to automate security of the software supply chain.

No longer deployable only by Mirantis Kubernetes Engine, Mirantis Secure Registry 3.0 now provides users of any Kubernetes distribution with access to an image registry that has enhanced levels of security beyond that of public registries, and enables the user to have more control over this critical part of their software supply chain. The comprehensive, built-in security enables users to verify and trust the automated operations and integration with CI/CD (continuous integration/continuous delivery) to speed up application testing and delivery.

"Mirantis Secure Registry provides verification and trust in software artifacts with policies and role-based access control to ensure that container images are scanned and free from vulnerabilities," said Adam Parco, CTO, Mirantis. "It enables images to be promoted from testing to production in a controlled way to automate compliance checks that secure the software supply chain."

Learn more about Mirantis Secure Registry here and try it for free today.

About Mirantis

Mirantis helps organizations ship code faster on public and private clouds. providing a public cloud experience on any infrastructure, from the data center to the edge. With Lens and Mirantis Container Cloud, Mirantis empowers a new breed of Kubernetes app developers by removing infrastructure and operations complexity and providing one cohesive cloud experience for complete app and DevOps portability, a single pane of glass, and automated full-stack lifecycle management with continuous updates.

Mirantis serves many of the world's leading enterprises, including Adobe, DocuSign, Liberty Mutual, PayPal, Reliance Jio, Splunk, and STC. Learn more at www.mirantis.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005126/en/