India Organic Personal Care Products Markets, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, FY2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "India Organic Personal Care Products Market, By Product Type (Skin Care, Bath and Shower Products, Color Cosmetic Products and Perfumes & Deodorants), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, FY2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Indian Organic Personal Care Products Market is expected to grow from USD571.43 million in FY2020 to USD1,239.04 million in FY2026 growing with a CAGR of 14.69% by FY2026.
With increasing literacy and urbanization of the country's population, the awareness of the bad effects of chemicals and synthetic ingredients (like parabens, phthalates, propylene glycol and formaldehyde) used in personal care products is increasing rapidly.
According to a survey conducted by the Economic Times of India, 71% of consumers surveys said that they would pick up a face cream or lotion if it claims to be 'natural', 38% said they would buy a shampoo or hair oil if it was made with 'botanical' ingredients. Hence, people are turning towards ayurvedic, herbal and organic products that does not harm their skin even after long term use.
Moreover, India's GDP has been consistently growing over the years, leading to increase in per capita income levels, which is enabling consumers to spend more on lifestyle products. The country's consumer spending stood at USD236.94 billion in October 2016, which increased to USD309.46 billion in January 2020.
With such rise being witnessed in consumer spending, an increasing number of consumers are shifting towards better quality natural products like organic personal care items, which is expected to continue boosting the market in the coming years.
The organic personal care products market is categorized into skin care, bath and shower products, color cosmetic products and perfumes & deodorants when segmented on the basis of product type. Among them the skin care category held the largest market share in the market in FY2020 and it is projected to remain the dominant segment in the forecast period as well.
This is because, chemicals like Triclosan, Parabens, Phthalates, SLS and other sulfates, Propylene glycol, formaldehydes, petroleum oils, etc. are harmful to our skin if used in excess for long duration. Most of the synthetic skin care products include these chemicals as ingredients and as people are becoming aware of the harmful effects of these chemicals on the skin, they are starting to shift towards natural skin care products like ayurvedic, herbal and organic.
With increasing number of companies offering organic products in India, new products in almost every segment of personal care market are increasing day by day.
Some of the major players operating in the Indian Organic Personal Care Products Market are
- Forest Essentials
- Lotus Herbal Pvt. Ltd. (Lotus Organics)
- Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd.
- Vaadi Herbals Pvt. Ltd.
- Organic India Pvt. Ltd.
- Amishi Consumer Technologies Private Limited (The Moms Co.)
- Idam Natural Wellness Pvt. Ltd (Bella Vita Organic)
- Syscom Organic World Private Limited (Organic Harvest)
- The Himalayan Organics India
- Juicy Chemistry Private Limited
- Greenberry Organics
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: FY2016 - FY2019
- Base Year: FY2020
- Estimated Year: FY2021
- Forecast Period: FY2022 - FY2026
India Organic Personal Care Products Market, By Product Type:
- Skin Care
- Bath and Shower Products
- Color Cosmetic Products
- Perfumes & Deodorants
India Organic Personal Care Products Market, By Distribution Channel:
- Exclusive Retail Stores/Multibranded Retail Stores
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
- Online Channels
- Beauty Parlors/Salons
- Others
India Organic Personal Care Products Market, By Region:
- West
- North
- South
- East
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h7zd6m
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005743/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.