India Organic Personal Care Products Markets, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, FY2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "India Organic Personal Care Products Market, By Product Type (Skin Care, Bath and Shower Products, Color Cosmetic Products and Perfumes & Deodorants), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, FY2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian Organic Personal Care Products Market is expected to grow from USD571.43 million in FY2020 to USD1,239.04 million in FY2026 growing with a CAGR of 14.69% by FY2026.

With increasing literacy and urbanization of the country's population, the awareness of the bad effects of chemicals and synthetic ingredients (like parabens, phthalates, propylene glycol and formaldehyde) used in personal care products is increasing rapidly.

According to a survey conducted by the Economic Times of India, 71% of consumers surveys said that they would pick up a face cream or lotion if it claims to be 'natural', 38% said they would buy a shampoo or hair oil if it was made with 'botanical' ingredients. Hence, people are turning towards ayurvedic, herbal and organic products that does not harm their skin even after long term use.

Moreover, India's GDP has been consistently growing over the years, leading to increase in per capita income levels, which is enabling consumers to spend more on lifestyle products. The country's consumer spending stood at USD236.94 billion in October 2016, which increased to USD309.46 billion in January 2020.

With such rise being witnessed in consumer spending, an increasing number of consumers are shifting towards better quality natural products like organic personal care items, which is expected to continue boosting the market in the coming years.

The organic personal care products market is categorized into skin care, bath and shower products, color cosmetic products and perfumes & deodorants when segmented on the basis of product type. Among them the skin care category held the largest market share in the market in FY2020 and it is projected to remain the dominant segment in the forecast period as well.

This is because, chemicals like Triclosan, Parabens, Phthalates, SLS and other sulfates, Propylene glycol, formaldehydes, petroleum oils, etc. are harmful to our skin if used in excess for long duration. Most of the synthetic skin care products include these chemicals as ingredients and as people are becoming aware of the harmful effects of these chemicals on the skin, they are starting to shift towards natural skin care products like ayurvedic, herbal and organic.

With increasing number of companies offering organic products in India, new products in almost every segment of personal care market are increasing day by day.

Some of the major players operating in the Indian Organic Personal Care Products Market are

Forest Essentials

Lotus Herbal Pvt. Ltd. (Lotus Organics)

Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd.

Vaadi Herbals Pvt. Ltd.

Organic India Pvt. Ltd.

Amishi Consumer Technologies Private Limited (The Moms Co.)

Idam Natural Wellness Pvt. Ltd (Bella Vita Organic)

Syscom Organic World Private Limited (Organic Harvest)

The Himalayan Organics India

Juicy Chemistry Private Limited

Greenberry Organics

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: FY2016 - FY2019

Base Year: FY2020

Estimated Year: FY2021

Forecast Period: FY2022 - FY2026

India Organic Personal Care Products Market, By Product Type:

Skin Care

Bath and Shower Products

Color Cosmetic Products

Perfumes & Deodorants

India Organic Personal Care Products Market, By Distribution Channel:

Exclusive Retail Stores/Multibranded Retail Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online Channels

Beauty Parlors/Salons

Others

India Organic Personal Care Products Market, By Region:

West

North

South

East

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h7zd6m

