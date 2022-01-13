India Drones Deterrence Markets, Competition & Opportunities, FY2027 by Mitigation Type (Destructive Vs. Non-Destructive), & Defense Type (Detection & Jamming System Vs. Detection Only System) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "India Drones Deterrence Market, By Mitigation Type (Destructive Vs. Non-Destructive), By Defense Type (Drone Detection & Jamming System Vs. Drone Detection Only System), By End User (Military & Defense, and Others), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, FY2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India drones deterrence market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, FY2023-FY2027.

Drones can be used for a plethora of applications and are considered eco-friendly. Drones have remote sensing capabilities and can monitor remote locations by reporting the potential dangers. It can provide real-time data which is crucial for making smart decisions and is affordable due to which it finds applications in the prominent industry verticals.

Drones are easily available owing to the reduction in their prices and are widely used for military operations. Drones can be easily manipulated if they are captured due to which the security of the country gets compromised. Drones deterrence system market is expected to witness significant growth owing to the rising security threats given by the drone system.

The rise in the number of terrorist attacks using drones as the medium to carry out the attacks is influencing the leading authorities in India to invest in the development of the drone deterrence system which is expected to fuel the growth of the market. The presence of illegal drones in the environment sent by terrorist organizations is contributing to the surge in the growth of the drone deterrence market.

India drones deterrence market is segmented into mitigation type, defense type, end user, regional distribution, and company. Based on the end-user, the market can be divided into military & defense, government, and others. The military & defense system segment is expected to hold a major market share in the forecast period, FY2023-FY2027.

An increase in the number of terrorist attacks and the need to ensure the safety of citizens is the driving factor for the growth of the segment. Drones are used for surveillance and monitoring operations in dangerous areas to provide the needful insights to make informed decisions.

Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth of the market size of India drones deterrence market from FY2017 to FY2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of India drones deterrence market from FY2021 to FY2027 and growth rate until FY2027.

To classify and forecast India drones deterrence market based on mitigation type, defense type, end user, regional distribution, and company.

To identify dominant region or segment in the India drones deterrence market

To identify drivers and challenges for India drones deterrence market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in India drones deterrence market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in India drones deterrence market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in India drones deterrence market.

The major players operating in the India drones deterrence market are

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Saab AB

Thales Group

Bosch

Raytheon Company

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Leonardo s.p.A.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

SCI Technology

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: FY2017-FY2020

Base Year: FY2021

Estimated Year: FY2022

Forecast Period: FY2023-FY2027

India Drones Deterrence Market, By Mitigation Type:

Destructive

Non-Destructive

India Drones Deterrence Market, By Defense Type:

Drone Detection & Jamming System

Drone Detection Only System

India Drones Deterrence Market, By End User:

Military & Defense

Government

Others

India Drones Deterrence Market, By Region:

North

South

East

West

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/itbr2t

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005748/en/