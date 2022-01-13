Global Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Markets, 2021-2026 - Opportunities Exist in APAC And the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Countries - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market (2021-2026) by Offering, Networking Technology, Structure, End User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market is estimated to be USD 3.2 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.1 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.6%.
Geotechnical instrumentation is essential in surface and subsurface mining. For example, it considers strain, pressure, load, stress, vibration, and other characteristics that might ensure the optimal and safe building of a project. It also aids in assessing ground feasibility for design purposes and computations. Tunnels, dams, and excavations near sensitive buildings require a high degree of geotechnical instrumentation.
Geotechnical instrumentation focuses on structural and soil deformities, stresses acting on structural components, and ground water pressure and inflows. Range, resolution, accuracy, precision, compliance, robustness, and dependability are all variables to consider while choosing geotechnical instruments.
The geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market is expected to expand significantly as demand for noncritical construction projects such as tunnels, slopes, and excavations rises. The instrumentation is being used because it enables excellent quality, construction control, monitoring in-service performance, and design verification.
Furthermore, significant technological advances in the field of sensors are likely to boost the growth of the geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market. The major drivers for the geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market include increased infrastructure expenditures across various nations, rigorous government requirements to make constructions more sustainable and safer, and increased knowledge about the benefits of GTIM instruments.
Nonetheless, the increase in awareness and possibilities in the APAC region, followed by investments in the oil and gas and energy industries, provides attractive potential for the worldwide geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market.
However, the expensive cost of GTIM devices limits market expansion. This factor's influence is strong now, but it may decrease throughout the projection period as service provider competition grows.
Market Segmentation
- By Offering, the market is classified into Hardware & Software, And Services. Services to account for the largest share of the geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market.
- By Networking Technology, the market is classified into Wired and Wireless. Wireless Networking Technology to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
- By Structure, the market is classified into Tunnels & Bridges, Buildings & Utilities, Dams and Others. Tunnels & Bridges to account for the largest market share.
- By End User, the market is classified into Buildings & Infrastructure, Energy & Power, Oil & Gas and Mining. Buildings & Infrastructures to dominate the geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market.
- By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.
Recent Developments
- Keller Group plc acquires RECON Services, Inc. - 14th Jul 2021
- Fugro acquires OREX in strategic advanced soil testing move. - 5th Mar 2020
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are COWI A/S, FUGRO, Geosense, GeoSIG, Roctest., Sisgeo, etc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size and Segmentation
3.3 Market Outlook
4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Significant Increase in Infrastructure Investment Across Many Nations
4.1.2 Rising Concern about Environmental and Workforce Safety
4.1.3 Raising Awareness of the Advantages of GTIM Tools
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Costly Installation and Monitoring
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Opportunities Exist in APAC And the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Countries
4.3.2 Oil and Gas Investments, as well as Large Energy Projects
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Inadequate Competent Operators for Geotechnical Instrument Installation and Calibration
4.4.2 Problems with Technology and Its Operations
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market, By Offering
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hardware & Software
6.3 Services
7 Global Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market, By Networking Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Wired
7.3 Wireless
8 Global Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market, By Structure
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Tunnels & Bridges
8.3 Buildings & Utilities
8.4 Dams
8.5 Others
9 Global Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Buildings & Infrastructure
9.3 Energy & Power
9.4 Oil & Gas
9.5 Mining
10 Global Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Strategic Initiatives
12 Company Profiles
12.1 American Geotechnical & Environmental Services
12.2 Amberg Technologies
12.3 Canterbury Seismic Instruments
12.4 COWI
12.5 Deep Excavation
12.6 DST Consulting Engineers
12.7 Eustis Engineering Services
12.8 FUGRO
12.9 Geotecnia y Cimientos
12.10 Geocomp
12.11 GEOKON
12.12 Geomotion
12.13 Geosense
12.14 GeoSIG
12.15 James Fisher & Sons
12.16 Keller Group
12.17 Nova Metrix
12.18 PMT Infrascience
12.19 Roctest
12.20 RST Instruments
12.21 S. W. Cole Engineering
12.22 Sisgeo
12.23 RADISE International and Smart Structures
12.24 Terracon Consultants
12.25 Wood
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4h8a12
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005723/en/
