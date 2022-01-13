Global Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Markets, 2021-2026 - Opportunities Exist in APAC And the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Countries - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market (2021-2026) by Offering, Networking Technology, Structure, End User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market is estimated to be USD 3.2 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.1 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.6%.

Geotechnical instrumentation is essential in surface and subsurface mining. For example, it considers strain, pressure, load, stress, vibration, and other characteristics that might ensure the optimal and safe building of a project. It also aids in assessing ground feasibility for design purposes and computations. Tunnels, dams, and excavations near sensitive buildings require a high degree of geotechnical instrumentation.

Geotechnical instrumentation focuses on structural and soil deformities, stresses acting on structural components, and ground water pressure and inflows. Range, resolution, accuracy, precision, compliance, robustness, and dependability are all variables to consider while choosing geotechnical instruments.

The geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market is expected to expand significantly as demand for noncritical construction projects such as tunnels, slopes, and excavations rises. The instrumentation is being used because it enables excellent quality, construction control, monitoring in-service performance, and design verification.

Furthermore, significant technological advances in the field of sensors are likely to boost the growth of the geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market. The major drivers for the geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market include increased infrastructure expenditures across various nations, rigorous government requirements to make constructions more sustainable and safer, and increased knowledge about the benefits of GTIM instruments.

Nonetheless, the increase in awareness and possibilities in the APAC region, followed by investments in the oil and gas and energy industries, provides attractive potential for the worldwide geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market.

However, the expensive cost of GTIM devices limits market expansion. This factor's influence is strong now, but it may decrease throughout the projection period as service provider competition grows.

Market Segmentation

By Offering, the market is classified into Hardware & Software, And Services. Services to account for the largest share of the geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market.

By Networking Technology, the market is classified into Wired and Wireless. Wireless Networking Technology to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By Structure, the market is classified into Tunnels & Bridges, Buildings & Utilities, Dams and Others. Tunnels & Bridges to account for the largest market share.

By End User, the market is classified into Buildings & Infrastructure, Energy & Power, Oil & Gas and Mining. Buildings & Infrastructures to dominate the geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market.

By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

Keller Group plc acquires RECON Services, Inc. - 14th Jul 2021

Fugro acquires OREX in strategic advanced soil testing move. - 5th Mar 2020

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are COWI A/S, FUGRO, Geosense, GeoSIG, Roctest., Sisgeo, etc.

