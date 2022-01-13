Global Power Tools Markets, 2021-2026 - Opportunities with Fastening Tools for the Wind Energy Industry & Smart Connectivity in Power Tools - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Power Tools Market (2021-2026) by Tool Type, Mode of Operation, Application and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Power Tools Market is estimated to be USD 31.2 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 39.44 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8%.

Power tools are equipment activated by a source of energy rather than physical labor. They are used in several situations, including assembly and production lines, do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, packaging, and maintenance and repair. Power tools are in great demand throughout industries due to their high efficiency and ease of use and mobility, reduced labor, and time consumption.

Power Tool usage in the automotive and construction industries is expected to boost demand over the next seven years. Many fastening jobs are involved in automobile production and assembly lines. Power Tools assist in reducing the time spent on these repetitive operations while also increasing productivity. As a result, car manufacturers and repair and maintenance service providers in the automotive sector increasingly utilize Power Tools.

Likewise, the increased usage of drills, millers, pliers, and other equipment in the building industry increases consumption for these items. The increasing use of instruments in residential applications is expected to propel the market to new heights. The rise in popularity of the Do-it-Yourself (DIY) approach is a global trend.

Furthermore, the scarcity of domestic employees has compelled many to undertake do-it-yourself home repairs and upkeep. House maintenance, gardening, and other tasks are made simpler with user-friendly and ergonomic equipment, which has resulted in a surge in demand for these items. People's rising disposable income is also a key element driving industry expansion.

However, the high maintenance cost and fluctuating raw material prices are limiting factors that may hamper the market growth. Power tools, such as assembly tools, are particular devices that need routine maintenance of their moving parts.

Market Segmentation

By Tool Type, the Market Is Classified Into Drilling and Fastening Tools, Demolition Tools, Sawing and Cutting Tools, Material Removal Tools, Routing Tools & Others.

By Mode of Operation, the Market Is Classified Into Electric, Pneumatic, & Others (Hydraulic and Power-Actuated).

By Application, the Market Is Classified Into Industrial Residential/DIY.

By Geography, North America Is Projected to Lead the Market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Aimco Globa, Apex Tool Group, CS Unitec, Festool, Interskol, Kyocera, Panasonic.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook

4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increased Adoption in the Automotive and Construction Industry

4.1.2 Rising Adoption of Cordless Power Tools Globally

4.1.3 Ease and Efficiency of Operation

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Maintenance Cost

4.2.2 Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Fastening Tools in Wind Energy Industry

4.3.2 Smart Connectivity in Power Tools

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Regulatory Compliance and Power Tool Safety

5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Power Tools Market, By Tool Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Drilling and Fastening Tools

6.2.1 Drills

6.2.2 Impact Drivers

6.2.3 Impact Wrenches

6.2.4 Screwdrivers And Nut Runners

6.3 Demolition Tools

6.3.1 Rotary Hammers/Hammer Drills/Demolition Hammers

6.4 Sawing and Cutting Tools

6.4.1 Jigsaws

6.4.2 Reciprocating Saws

6.4.3 Circular Saws

6.4.4 Band Saws

6.4.5 Sheers and Nibblers

6.5 Material Removal Tools

6.5.1 Sanders/Polishers/Buffers

6.5.2 Grinders

6.5.2.1 Angle Grinders

6.5.2.2 Die and Straight Grinder

6.6 Routing Tools

6.6.1 Routers/Planers/Joiners

6.7 Others (measuring and layout tools, laser tools, dust extractors, glue guns, and heat guns)

7 Global Power Tools Market, By Mode of Operation

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Electric

7.2.1 Corded

7.2.2 Cordless

7.3 Pneumatic

7.4 Others (Hydraulic and Power-Actuated)

8 Global Power Tools Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Industrial

8.2.1 Construction

8.2.2 Automotive

8.2.3 Aerospace

8.2.4 Energy

8.2.5 Shipbuilding

8.2.6 Others

8.3 Residential/DIY

9 Global Power Tools Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Strategic Initiatives

10.3.1 M&A and Investments

10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

11 Company Profiles

Aimco Global

Andreas Stihl

Apex Tool

Atlas Copco

Bosch Power Tools

C. & E. Fein

Chervon (China) Trading

CS Unitec

Emerson Electric

FERM International

Festool

Fortive

Hilti

Hitachi Koki

Illinois Tool Works

Ingersoll Rand

Interskol

Kyocera

Makita

Panasonic

Positec Tool

Snap-on

Stanley Black & Decker

Techtronic

Uryu Seisaku

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7nx1tg.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005732/en/