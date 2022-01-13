Global Solid State Relay Markets Report 2021-2026 - Opportunities in the Increase in the Number of Semiconductor Start-Ups & Increased Investment in Renewable Energy - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Solid State Relay Market (2021-2026) by Mounting Type, Output Voltage, Current Rating & Application and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Solid State Relay Market is estimated to be USD 1.2 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.68 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7 %

A solid-state relay (SSR) is an electrical switching device that turns on or off when an external voltage (AC or DC) is supplied to its control terminals. It performs the same job as an electromechanical relay, but it does not have any moving components, resulting in a longer operating lifespan. When compared to electromechanical relays, solid-state relays offer faster switching rates and no physical contacts that wear out.

The solid-state relay market is expected to expand due to the semiconductor industries. The rising fund projections, increasing acceptance of hi-tech electronics and technology in the consumer's semiconductor industry, growing difficulties in electric vehicle circuits, and solid-state relay's sturdy attributes and benefits.

Several advantages, including robust design, extended operational life, low-performance noise, and lower maintenance costs, are projected to cushion the expansion of the solid-state relay market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the increasing number of start-ups in the semiconductor sector, the spread of the semiconductor industry, and the growing demand for semiconductors across numerous industries have provided substantial new prospects for the growth of the leading players in the state relay market.

However, some factors restraining the market are the demand for a reliable operating temperature to manage the heat produced by solid-state relay. The high expenses and need for more increased upfront investment in contrast to EMR are expected to hamper the growth of the solid-state relay market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By Mounting Type, the market is classified into Panel, PCB, DIN Rail, and Others (plug-in, SO4, and DIP).

By Output Voltage, the market is classified into AC, DC, and AC/DC.

By Current Rating, the market is classified into Low (0A-20A), Medium (20A-50A), and High (More than 50A).

By Application, the market is classified into Industrial Automation, Building Equipment, Industrial OEM, Energy & Infrastructure, Automotive & Transportation, Medical, and Food & Beverages.

By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are AMETEK, Anacon Electronic Sales, Broadcom Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Omega Engineering, Panasonic Corporation, Siemens AG.

4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increased Investment in Renewable Energy

4.1.2 Increased Demand for Energy Savings in the Residential and Industrial Sectors

4.1.3 SSR's Features and Benefits

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Requirement of Safe Operating Temperature to Manage Dissipating Heat Generated by SSR

4.2.2 Solid-State Relays are More Expensive than Electromechanical Relays

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Increase in the Number of Semiconductor Start-Ups

4.3.2 APAC's Semiconductor Industry is Expanding

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Quality Standards are Strictly Observed

