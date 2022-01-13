Logiwa Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

Logiwa, the leading cloud fulfillment platform for high-volume direct-to-consumer businesses, is proud to be Certified by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Logiwa. This year, 87% of Logiwa employees said it's a great place to work, 28 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Logiwa is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

"Now is a great time to be a Logiwan, and we are both proud and humbled to be recognized as one of the best firms in the country to work for," said Erhan Musaoglu, CEO and Founder. "We are a fast-growing company succeeding in a fast-growing market, and that success is 100% due to the great folks in our Logiwa family."

"We create an environment of mutual support and communication from day 1," said Amanda Frawley, Head of People and Culture at Logiwa. "We put a premium on making sure all new Logiwans have the tools and training they need to grow in their jobs and their careers. Plus, if you're looking for a team of fun and collaborative people to work with, you'll find them here at Logiwa."

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Logiwa

Logiwa is the leading cloud fulfillment software for high-volume direct-to-consumer brands, wholesalers, and 3PLs. The Logiwa Cloud Fulfillment Platform is an integrated WMS and order fulfillment system that makes it easy to run a digital warehouse and scale your high-volume DTC fulfillment operations. Logiwa's solution works where traditional WMS systems fail: it connects quickly with new online stores and marketplaces, makes it easy to run a digital warehouse, and is easily updated to support dynamic warehouse environments. To learn more about Logiwa please visit www.logiwa.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005273/en/