Global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Markets, 2021-2026: Emergence of New Single-Cell Technologies & Increasing R&D Activities in CTC Analysis and Detection Practices - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market (2021-2026) by Technology, Application, Product, Specimen, End-User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market is estimated to be USD 9.52 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 18.41 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.1%.
Key factors such as the growing incidence of cancer followed by the increasing potential of CTCs in diagnosis and treatment have been a prominent driver for the Global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market.
Similarly, the shifting preference towards minimally invasive diagnostic methods and higher awareness about cancer has led to preventive initiatives taken by individuals in demand for preventive medicines.
However, factors such as lack of awareness and technical difficulties in detection are likely to restrain the market growth. Moreover, stringent government regulations and reluctance to adopt novel CTC technologies are posing to cause significant challenges for the market growth.
Market Segmentation
- By Technology, the market is classified as CTC Enrichment, CTC Detection, and CTC Analysis. Amongst all, the CTC Detection segment holds the highest market share.
- By Application, the market is classified as Multiple Chromosome Abnormalities, RNA Profiling, Protein Expression, and Cellular Communication. Amongst all, the Multiple Chromosomal Abnormalities segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.
- By Product, the market is classified as Devices or Systems, Kits & Reagents, and Blood Collection Tubes. Amongst all, the Devices or Systems segment accounted for the largest share in the market for CTCs.
- By Specimen, the market is classified as Blood, Bone Marrow, and Other Body Fluids. Amongst all, the Blood segment holds the highest market share.
- By End-user, the market is classified as Research & Academic Institutes, Hospitals & Clinics, and Diagnostic Centers. Amongst all, the Hospital & Clinics segment holds the highest market share.
- By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Aviva Biosciences, Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Biocept, LungLife AI, Creatv Micro Tech, Miltenyi Biotec, Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Precision for Medicine, Qiagen, etc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size and Segmentation
3.3 Market Outlook
4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Incidence of Cancer and Potential Of CTC In Diagnosis and Treatment
4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Preventive Medicine and Companion Diagnostics
4.1.3 Increasing Preference for Non-Invasive Methods Cancer Diagnosis
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations
4.2.2 Technical Difficulties in Detection
4.2.3 High Variability Among Patient Samples and Assays in Immuno-Oncology Trials
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Increasing R&D Activities in CTC Analysis and Detection Practices
4.3.2 Advancements in Chip Technology
4.3.3 Emergence of New Single-Cell Technologies
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Lack Of Awareness
4.4.2 Reluctance For the Adoption of Novel CTC Technologies
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market, By Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 CTC Enrichment
6.2.1 Immunocapture/Label-Based
6.2.1.1 Positive Selection
6.2.1.2 Negative Selection
6.2.2 Size-Based Separation/Label-Free
6.2.2.1 Membrane-Based Size Separation (Label-Free)
6.2.2.2 Microfluidic-Based Size Separation (Label-Free)
6.2.3 Density-Based Separation (Label-Free)
6.2.4 Combined Methods (Label-Free)
6.3 CTC Direct Detection
6.3.1 Microscopy
6.3.2 SERS
6.3.3 Immunocytochemical Technology
6.3.4 Molecular (RNA)-Based Technology
6.3.5 Others
6.4 CTC Analysis & Downstream Assays
7 Global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Multiple Chromosome Abnormalities
7.3 RNA Profiling
7.4 Protein Expression
7.5 Cellular Communication
8 Global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market, By Product
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Devices or Systems
8.3 Kits & Reagents
8.4 Blood Collection Tubes
9 Global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market, By Specimen
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Blood
9.3 Bone Marrow
9.4 Other Body Fluids
10 Global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Research & Academic Institutes
10.3 Hospitals/ Clinics
10.4 Diagnostic Centers
11 Global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Quadrant
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Strategic Initiatives
13 Company Profiles
- ApoCell (Precision for Medicine)
- Bio-Techne
- Biocept
- Greiner Bio One International
- Biofluidica Microtechnologies
- Celltraffix
- Clearbridge Biomedics
- Creatv Microtech
- Cynvenio Biosystems
- Fluxion Biosciences
- Ikonisys
- Janssen Diagnostics
- Qiagen
- Rarecells
- Screencell
- Stemcell Technologies (NeoStem)
- Canopus Bioscience
- Cellmax Life
- Synergex
- Sysmex
- Vitatex
- Aviva Biosciences
- Advanced Cell Diagnostics
- LungLife AI
- Miltenyi Biotec
- Menarini Silicon Biosystem
