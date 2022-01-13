Rémy Cointreau: Share Capital Reduction by Cancellation of Treasury Shares

Regulatory News:
At its meeting on 13 January 2022, the Board of Directors of Rémy Cointreau RCO has, pursuant to authorization from the combined general meeting dated July 22, 2021, decided to reduce the share capital of the Company by cancelling 750,000 treasury shares (1.45 % of the share capital), as announced in the press release dated 9 December 2021 relating to the end of its share buyback programme. It had previously noted the completion of a capital increase of 20,473 shares following the early conversion of a new part of the OCEANE debt.
Consequently, the share capital of Rémy Cointreau amounts to €81,793,372.80 divided into 51,120,858 shares with a par value of €1.60 each.
Rémy Cointreau now owns 398,763 in treasury shares (of which 396,701 shares to meet obligations arising from free share incentive programmes and 2,062 shares of assets on the liquidity account as of December 31, 2021), or 0.78% of its share capital after reduction.
This decision does not affect the performance of the liquidity contract signed by the Company.
|
|
Number of shares
|
As % of total
|
Number of shares comprising the share capital at 09/30/2021
|
51,850,385
|
-
|
Capital increase in relation to the OCEANE
|
20,473
|
0.04%
|
Cancellation of treasury shares
|
(750,000)
|
(1.45%)
|
Number of shares comprising the share capital at 01/13/2022
|
51,120,858
|
-
The details of the operations carried out under this buyback programme are available on
Rémy Cointreau's website: www.remy-cointreau.com in the section "Finance/Regulatory Information".
