Global Thermoelectric Modules Markets, 2021-2026 - Opportunities for Thermoelectric Coolers for Vaccine Storage and Transportation & TEM Development for New Application Areas - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Thermoelectric Modules Market (2021-2026) by Model, Type, Functionality, End-Use Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Thermoelectric Modules Market is estimated to be USD 682.5 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1071.97 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.45%.

A thermoelectric (TE) module, also known as a thermoelectric cooler or Peltier cooler, is a semiconductor-based electrical component that acts as a tiny heat pump, transferring heat from one side of the device to the other. It can also create power by utilizing a temperature difference between the two sides of the module.

Thermoelectric modules provide temperature cooling in various applications such as automotive, consumer electronics, bio-monitoring, healthcare-related equipment, telecommunications, and military, among others. It is one of the key reasons driving the global growth of the thermoelectric module market.

Furthermore, thermoelectric modules have reduced power consumption, faster reaction time, control, and cycling, which results in an increased rate of acceptance of this module in various sectors, which is likely to drive the market's growth. On the other hand, the modules' high cost and lesser efficiency compared to traditional refrigeration and cooling systems are expected to limit the market's growth throughout the projected period.

Furthermore, developing improvements in thermoelectric modules to boost efficiency and reduce cost is expected to provide many possibilities in the upcoming years.

Market Segmentation

By Model, the market is classified into Single Stage and Multi-Stage.

By Type, the market is classified into Bulk Thermoelectric Modules, Micro Thermoelectric Modules, and Thin-Film Thermoelectric Modules.

By Functionality, the market is classified into General Purpose and Deep Cooling.

By End-Use, the market is classified into Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical & Laboratories, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, and Mining.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is projected to lead the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Align Sourcing, Crystal Thermotech, EVERREDtronics, Hi-Z Technology, II-VI Incorporated, KELK Ltd, Kryotherm, Phononic, etc.

