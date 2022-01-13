Global Thermoelectric Modules Markets, 2021-2026 - Opportunities for Thermoelectric Coolers for Vaccine Storage and Transportation & TEM Development for New Application Areas - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Thermoelectric Modules Market (2021-2026) by Model, Type, Functionality, End-Use Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Thermoelectric Modules Market is estimated to be USD 682.5 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1071.97 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.45%.
A thermoelectric (TE) module, also known as a thermoelectric cooler or Peltier cooler, is a semiconductor-based electrical component that acts as a tiny heat pump, transferring heat from one side of the device to the other. It can also create power by utilizing a temperature difference between the two sides of the module.
Thermoelectric modules provide temperature cooling in various applications such as automotive, consumer electronics, bio-monitoring, healthcare-related equipment, telecommunications, and military, among others. It is one of the key reasons driving the global growth of the thermoelectric module market.
Furthermore, thermoelectric modules have reduced power consumption, faster reaction time, control, and cycling, which results in an increased rate of acceptance of this module in various sectors, which is likely to drive the market's growth. On the other hand, the modules' high cost and lesser efficiency compared to traditional refrigeration and cooling systems are expected to limit the market's growth throughout the projected period.
Furthermore, developing improvements in thermoelectric modules to boost efficiency and reduce cost is expected to provide many possibilities in the upcoming years.
The high cost and low efficiency of thermoelectric modules, on the other hand, are issues restricting the market's growth.
Market Segmentation
- By Model, the market is classified into Single Stage and Multi-Stage.
- By Type, the market is classified into Bulk Thermoelectric Modules, Micro Thermoelectric Modules, and Thin-Film Thermoelectric Modules.
- By Functionality, the market is classified into General Purpose and Deep Cooling.
- By End-Use, the market is classified into Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical & Laboratories, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, and Mining.
- By Geography, Asia Pacific is projected to lead the market.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Align Sourcing, Crystal Thermotech, EVERREDtronics, Hi-Z Technology, II-VI Incorporated, KELK Ltd, Kryotherm, Phononic, etc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size and Segmentation
3.3 Market Outlook
4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Advantages of TEMs Over Traditional Systems
4.1.2 Increasing Demand for TEMs' Simultaneous Heating and Cooling Characteristics
4.1.3 The Rise of Electric and Premium Automobiles Creating Demand
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Inherent Drawbacks and Design Complexities
4.2.2 High Expenditures Compared to Typical Heating/Cooling Systems
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 TEM Development for New Application Areas
4.3.2 Thermoelectric Coolers for Vaccine Storage and Transportation
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 TEM Dependability and Strength
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Thermoelectric Modules Market, By Model
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Single Stage
6.3 Multi-Stage
7 Global Thermoelectric Modules Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Bulk Thermoelectric Modules
7.3 Micro Thermoelectric Modules
7.4 Thin-Film Thermoelectric Modules
8 Global Thermoelectric Modules Market, By Functionality
8.1 Introduction
8.2 General Purpose
8.3 Deep Cooling
9 Global Thermoelectric Modules Market, By End-Use Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Consumer Electronics
9.3 Industrial
9.4 Telecommunications
9.5 Automotive
9.6 Medical & Laboratories
9.7 Aerospace & Defense
9.8 Oil & Gas and Mining
10 Global Thermoelectric Modules Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Strategic Initiatives
12 Company Profiles
- Align Sourcing
- Beijing Huimao Cooling Equipment
- Crystal Thermotech
- EVERREDtronics
- Ferrotec Holdings
- Guangdong Fuxin Electronic Technology
- HiTech Technologies
- Hi-Z Technology
- II-VI Incorporated
- INHECO Industrial Heating & Cooling
- KELK
- KJLP (Shenzhen) Electronics
- Kryotherm
- Kyocera
- Laird Thermal Systems
- Merit Technology
- P&N Technology
- Phononic, Inc
- TE Technology Inc
- TEC Microsystems
- Thermoin Company
- Thermonamic Electronics
- Wellen Technology
- Xiamen Hicool Electronics
- Z-MAX Thermoelectric Coolers & Peltier Devices
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2vvw4v.
