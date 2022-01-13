Global $50+ Billion 3D IC and 2.5D IC Markets, 2021-2026 - Opportunities with High-End Computing, Servers, and Datacenters Becoming More Popular - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global 3D IC and 2.5D IC Market (2021-2026) by Packaging Technology, Application, End-User Industry, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global 3D IC and 2.5D IC Market is estimated to be USD 52 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 178.7 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 28%.

3D IC is a metal oxide semiconductor made by stacking silicon wafers on top of each other and connecting them vertically. Their stacking is done in such a manner that they operate as a single device and outperform the 2D process in terms of power reduction and small footprint.

While the dies in 2. 5D IC are stacked, they are packed into a single package and both are flipped-chipped on a silicon interposer. The competitive landscape of the worldwide 3D IC and 2. 5D IC market is fragmented due to the presence of many market leaders.

Several variables are proven to be critical in the worldwide 3D IC and 2. 5D IC market's growth. The rising need for highly sophisticated circuit architecture in electronic products has been one of the main driving reasons for market expansion.

These 3D IC and 2. 5D IC packages are among the finest available in electronic architecture. Naturally, their demand has been on the rise in recent years to meet the rising demands of customers. As a result, market growth has been improving year after year. The miniaturization of electronic gadgets is a significant trend that has emerged in the worldwide industry.

Small, convenient, small, yet highly advanced electronic devices are causing quite a stir among the world's population, particularly among millennials. These sophisticated tiny electrical gadgets rely heavily on 3D IC packaging. As a result, their increasing sales have a direct impact on the overall growth of the worldwide 3D IC and 2. 5D IC markets.

However, the present unit cost, low volume, and IC implementation concerns limit the growth of the 3D IC and 2. 5D IC markets.

Market Segmentation

By Packaging Technology, the market is classified into 3D Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging, 3D TSV, and 2. 5D. 3D TSV market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By Application, the market is classified into Logic, Imaging & Optoelectronics, Memory, MEMS/Sensors, LED, Power, Analog & Mixed-Signal, RF, and Photonics. Logic market accounted for the largest share of the 3D IC and 2. 5D IC market.

By End-User Industry, the market is classified into consumer electronics, Telecommunication, Industry sector, Automotive, Military and Aerospace, Smart technologies, Medical devices, and Datacenters. The market for smart technologies is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are ASE Group, Broadcom, Icwell Electronic, Monolithic 3D, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Shareholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook

4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Need for Advanced Architecture in Electronic Products

4.1.2 Rising Trend of Electronic Device Miniaturisation

4.1.3 Growing Smartphone, Tablet and Gaming Market

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Thermal Issues Occur Due to Higher Levels of Integration

4.2.2 3D IC and 2.5D IC Packages have High Unit Costs

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 High-End Computing, Servers, and Datacenters is Becoming More Popular

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Effective Supply Chain Management

5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global 3D IC and 2.5D IC Market, By Packaging Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 3D Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging

6.3 3D TSV

6.4 2.5D

7 Global 3D IC and 2.5D IC Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Logic

7.3 Imaging & Optoelectronics

7.4 Memory

7.5 MEMS/Sensors

7.6 LED

7.7 Power, Analog & Mixed-Signal, RF, Photonics

8 Global 3D IC and 2.5D IC Market, End-User Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Consumer Electronics

8.3 Telecommunication

8.4 Industry Sector

8.5 Automotive

8.6 Military and Aerospace

8.7 Smart Technologies

8.8 Medical Devices

9 Global 3D IC and 2.5D IC Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Strategic Initiatives

11 Company Profiles

3M Company

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering

Amkor Technology

ASE

BeSang

Broadcom

Fujitsu Limited

IBM Corporation

Icwell Electronic

Intel Corporation

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics

Jeking Electronic

Monolithic 3D

NHanced Semiconductors

Pure Storage

Samsung Electronics

Shibaura Mechatronics

Siliconware Precision Industries

Stmicroelectronics

Taiwan Semiconductor

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Tezzaron Semiconductor

Toshiba

United Microelectronics

Xilinx

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1aji8o

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005712/en/