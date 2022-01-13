Natixis Investment Managers Names Ronald Taylor Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the US

Natixis Investment Managers (Natixis IM) today announced it has named Ron Taylor as an Executive Vice President and Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) in the US, based in Boston. In this role, Taylor leads Natixis IM's US DEI initiatives and also serves as a resource for Natixis IM's affiliates in the region to support their DEI efforts. He reports to David Giunta, CEO of Natixis Investment Managers in the US, and was appointed to the US Executive Committee.

Taylor assumes responsibility for Natixis IM's US DEI initiatives from Tracey Flaherty, Global Head of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and will collaborate with the regional DEI leads to help enhance Natixis IM's DEI strategy in the US.

Taylor has 20 years of experience leading DEI programs, primarily in the financial services industry. He joins Natixis IM from Mizuho Americas, where he served as Managing Director, Head of Diversity and Inclusion. Prior to that, Taylor held a similar position at Federal Reserve Bank of New York. He served as a diversity consultant to EisnerAmper, the Food Bank for New York City, and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and also held diversity leadership roles at Deutsche Bank, Eisner, and KPMG.

"Diversity, equity, and inclusion are important to our business, our clients, and our employees," said David Giunta. "I am confident Ron will bring the leadership, experience, and energy we need to take Natixis Investment Managers' efforts to the next level."

"Natixis Investment Managers has demonstrated an authentic commitment to developing and expanding diverse representation and engagement in the finance industry," said Ron Taylor. "I look forward to building on the outstanding work that has been done under Tracey's leadership."

Natixis IM has a long-standing commitment to building a diverse and inclusive workforce and has worked steadily to attract, retain and develop diverse talent. Recognized as a Diversity Champion in the InvestmentNews 2021 Excellence in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Awards, Natixis IM has launched a number of initiatives that support its broader efforts to increase diversity in the financial services industry. In the U.S., the firm recently joined The Equity Collective, a new multi-year collaboration launched by Morgan Stanley designed to educate, empower and develop the next generation of diverse leaders in the finance industry. Natixis IM also launched the Global Equal Opportunities Advancement Scholarship, a global scholarship and mentoring program focused on attracting, inspiring and developing underrepresented groups to consider careers in financial services.

Taylor currently serves as Chair of Genesys Works NYC, an organization focused on matching high school seniors to internship opportunities in financial services, and is a member of the Board of Advisors for the Bronx Community College and is a Lifetime Member of the National Association of Black Accountants. He is a past recipient of the Michigan Association of CPAs Diversity Award, and served on Harlem's Board of Directors for Major League Baseball's Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities program and St. Anthony High School's Board of Trustees.

Taylor earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business management from the University of Massachusetts Boston, and he holds a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) designation.

To learn more about Natixis IM's commitment to diversity, visit https://www.im.natixis.com/us/diversity-and-inclusion.

