Responsible Flushing Alliance Announces Six Advisory Members as 2022 #FlushSmart Consumer Education Campaign Kicks Off

RFA welcomes the National Association of Clean Water Agencies as newest advisory member; Hosting annual association meeting on Jan. 25 for prospective new members

Today, the Responsible Flushing Alliance (RFA) is excited to introduce the National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA) as its newest advisory member as it launches its national 2022 #FlushSmart consumer education campaign in California.

In accordance with California's new law for proper labeling of most disposable wipes with the "Do Not Flush" symbol and a corresponding consumer education campaign, the RFA kicked off its #FlushSmart California program with a series of educational materials for consumers, educators, wastewater agencies and other stakeholder groups.

"It's through collaboration with coalition partners that we are able to create a strong, comprehensive consumer education and outreach program for California and beyond," said Lara Wyss, president of the Responsible Flushing Alliance. "We couldn't be happier to add the breadth and depth of expertise in clean water issues that the National Association of Clean Water Agencies can share with us. By bringing a variety of voices to the table we can build a stronger program."

For over 50 years, NACWA has been the nation's recognized leader in legislative, regulatory, legal and communications advocacy on the full spectrum of clean water issues. NACWA represents public wastewater and stormwater agencies of all sizes nationwide. Their unique and growing network strengthens the advocacy voice for the public clean water sector and helps advance policies to provide affordable and sustainable clean water for all. Their vision is to advance sustainable and responsible policy initiatives that help to shape a strong and sustainable clean water future. For more information, visit www.nacwa.org.

"Educating consumers about proper flushing habits is necessary to protect our public wastewater utilities from damage caused by flushing of baby wipes and other non-flushable products. NACWA's utility members provide critical public health and environmental services to their communities – services that can be severely disrupted by non-flushable products," said Cynthia Finley, Director of Regulatory Affairs, National Association of Clean Water Agencies. "NACWA is pleased to see the improved ‘Do Not Flush' labeling on wipes, as required by the laws in Washington, Oregon, California, and Illinois, and we look forward to working with the wipes manufacturers on public education about what can and cannot be flushed."

To learn more about consumer education related to California's new wipes labeling law and around what not to flush, companies in the nonwovens wipes industry, wastewater groups, nonprofits related to water quality, sanitation or personal care products companies, are invited to RFA's virtual (and free) event on Jan. 25 from 1:30 – 3:00 p.m. Eastern. Register to attend the meeting and view the full agenda here.

In addition to NACWA, the Responsible Flushing Alliance has five other advisory members, including:

California Association of Sanitation Agencies (CASA)

Representing more than 125 local public agencies, the California Association of Sanitation Agencies (CASA) is the leading California association dedicated to advancing wastewater interests, including the recycling of wastewater into usable water, generation of renewable energy, biosolids and other valuable resources.

National Stewardship Action Council (NSAC)

The National Stewardship Action Council (NSAC) is a network of committed proponents comprised of governments, non-government organizations, businesses, and consumers who advocate that producers fairly share responsibility in a circular economy.

H2O Global News

H2O Global News shares news and information covering water, catering to the marketing needs of the companies, organizations and associations that work within the water, wastewater, hydropower and environmental water industries.

Toilet Board Coalition

The Toilet Board Coalition is a public-private partnership that works with businesses, investors and governments to scale market-based solutions to universal access to sanitation while strengthening efforts around climate change, biodiversity, public health and gender equity.

Baby and Adult Hygiene Products (BAHP)

BAHP is a trade association which serves the absorbent hygiene products value chain in North America, which includes manufacturers, producers, and service providers. Through advocacy and a collaborative approach to connecting members with policymakers and stakeholders, BAHP ensures its members, who represent more than 90% of the product market in North America, are leading stewards in creating safe and sustainable products for consumers.

"Gathering insights from so many different participants across the wastewater landscape means we will find common ground in how to approach challenges, and we will work together in achieving real progress," Wyss continued. "Already, there is consensus that consumer education is the path forward for sustainability in the wastewater space. I am thrilled to be joined by such impactful organizations as the Responsible Flushing Alliance continues its mission to reduce damage to our sewer systems by changing consumer behavior."

For more information, go to www.flushsmartcalifornia.org, follow @flushsmart on Twitter and Facebook, or follow Responsible Flushing Alliance on LinkedIn.

About Responsible Flushing Alliance

The Responsible Flushing Alliance (RFA) is a 501(c)(6) non-profit organization dedicated to consumer education focused on what not to flush. RFA's goal is to change consumer behavior to help reduce damage to our nation's sewage systems caused by objects and materials not designed to be flushed.

Responsible Flushing Alliance Contributing Members

Albaad Inc., ANDRITZ Group – Nonwoven Division, DUDE Products, Essity, First Quality, Glafelter, Johnson & Johnson, Kelheim Fibres, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Nehemiah Manufacturing, Nice-Pak, Papel Aralar S.A., Procter & Gamble, Rockline Industries, Sellars Nonwovens, and Suominen Corp.

