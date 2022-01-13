Global Starch Sweeteners Market Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts, 2021-2027: Opportunities in the Advent of New Innovative Starch Sweeteners Production Methods and Processes - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Starch Sweeteners Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global starch sweeteners market to grow with a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period from 2021-2027.

The report on the global starch sweeteners market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The study on starch sweeteners market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on starch sweeteners market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global starch sweeteners market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global starch sweeteners market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

Growing awareness of starch sweeteners in food and beverage industries

Growing applications of starch sweeteners

2) Restraints

Adverse effects of artificial starch sweeteners on health

3) Opportunities

Advent of new innovative starch sweeteners production methods and processes

Company Profiles

Tate and Lyle Plc

Cargill Incorporated

ADM Company

The Scoular Company

Tereos

Daesang

Kasyap Sweeteners Ltd.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company.

VOGELBUSCH Biocommodities GmbH.

Showa Sangyo Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Starch Sweeteners Market Highlights

2.2. Starch Sweeteners Market Projection

2.3. Starch Sweeteners Market Regional Highlights

3. Global Starch Sweeteners Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Starch Sweeteners Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Starch Sweeteners Market

4. Starch Sweeteners Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Starch Sweeteners Market by Product Type

5.1. Maltose Syrups

5.2. Dextrin

5.3. Fructose Syrup

5.4. Glucose/Corn Syrup

5.5. Oligosaccharides

5.6. Polyols

5.7. Others

6. Global Starch Sweeteners Market by Application

6.1. Confectionary

6.2. Dietary Supplements

6.3. Beverages

6.4. Bakery Products

6.5. Dairy and Desserts

6.6. Others

7. Global Starch Sweeteners Market by Region 2021-2027

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Starch Sweeteners Market by Product Type

7.1.2. North America Starch Sweeteners Market by Application

7.1.3. North America Starch Sweeteners Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW

8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Starch Sweeteners Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

