KBRA Launches European Research Podcast: Conversations in European Credit

KBRA UK (KBRA) announces the launch of Conversations in European Credit podcast, a new periodic series hosted by KBRA Head of European Research Gordon Kerr. Conversations in European Credit brings together KBRA analysts from across the company to discuss topical issues in the European capital markets. The first two episodes can be found on Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Apple Podcasts.
In the first episode, Structured Finance: European Insights, Gordon and members of the KBRA Structured Finance team discuss the company's 2022 Outlook for European Securitisation markets. In the second episode, Gordon is joined by Ken Egan from the Sovereigns ratings team to discuss the 2022 Outlook for European Sovereigns.
Be sure to subscribe to our channels to catch the latest episodes as they become available. You can access all of our research across the Structured Finance industry here.
About KBRA UK
Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA) is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority pursuant to the Temporary Registration Regime. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK is located at Augustine House, Austin Friars, London, EC2N 2HA, United Kingdom.
