PPG, Cellforce Group to Develop Sustainable Battery Solutions

PPG PPG today announced that it has partnered with Cellforce Group, which is a joint venture between Porsche and CUSTOMCELLS, to develop exclusive sustainable battery cell solutions to better serve the electric vehicle and mobility segment.
PPG will supply cathode binder systems, which are free of N-Methylpyrrolidone (NMP) solvent, to the Cellforce Group. The collaboration would eliminate the use of NMP in producing the conductive-carbon slurry that forms cathodes for Li-ion batteries. NMP, which is widely used in electrode manufacturing, has been identified as a reproductive hazard by several global regulatory agencies and was recently identified by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as an "unreasonable risk" to workers in certain conditions.
"PPG is eager to partner with the Cellforce Group to build the next generation of battery cell technology that will define a new level of sustainability for the electro-mobility segment," said Markus Vogt, PPG general manager of mobility. "Additionally, the partnership enables collaboration to provide critical technology development to increase cell performance and safety."
PPG is helping vehicle, battery and component manufacturers accelerate the development of tomorrow's automotive energy storage solutions. The company's broad-based materials expertise covers virtually every area of Li-ion battery design and construction, helping customers boost energy density, extend service life, improve safety, increase manufacturing throughput and reduce cost per kilowatt hour.
PPG's dedicated team of mobility professionals provides differentiated solutions for automotive electro-mobility, such as sustainable binder solutions for the battery cell and coating solutions for the battery pack that include battery fire protection, anti-corrosion coatings for battery packs/trays, dielectric shielding and thermally conductive materials.
About the Cellforce Group:
The Cellforce Group initially develops and produces high-performance lithium-ion pouch cells for special automotive applications. Porsche AG holds a 72.7 percent stake in the company, with Customcells holding the remaining shares. The managing directors are Markus Gräf as Chief Operating Officer (COO), Wolfgang Hüsken as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Torge Thönnessen as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). By 2025, the workforce is expected to grow from 23 employees at present to around 100.
PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™
At PPG PPG, we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.
We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.
CATEGORY Automotive OEM Coatings
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005084/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.