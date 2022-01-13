QSC Promotes Ron Marchant to VP EMEA Sales and Marketing

QSC is pleased to announce the promotion of Ron Marchant to Vice President EMEA Sales and Marketing. In his new position, Ron will oversee the company's sales and marketing activities and initiatives throughout Europe, Middle East and Africa.
"Ron has played an instrumental role in the development and growth of QSC throughout the EMEA region," says Markus Winkler, Senior Vice President, EMEA & APAC, QSC. "During his tenure, he has driven the regional growth strategy which includes several office expansions, strategic distribution changes, and customer and sales restructuring. In addition, he has helped build a strong sales and marketing team as well as a go-to-market model to enable future growth in the region."
Ron joined QSC in 2017 as Senior Director EMEA Sales. Prior to QSC, he held several senior sales and marketing positions at Shure EMEA.
"QSC is a tremendous place to work," says Marchant. "With our great team, partner network and innovative technologies we are very well positioned to grow significantly in the EMEA region the next several years. I look forward to playing a role in that."
Founded over five decades ago, QSC is a globally-recognized leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of award-winning, high-performance loudspeakers, digital mixers, power amplifiers, audio processors, digital cinema solutions, and the Q-SYS™ cloud-manageable audio, video and control Platform. Offering reliable, scalable and flexible solutions for entertainment, collaboration and commercial AV applications, our worldwide network of sales, service and support teams empowers people everywhere to create impactful connections and memorable experiences.
