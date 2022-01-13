Hy Stor Energy Joins the Gulf States Renewable Energy and Electrification Industries Association as the Group's First Exclusively Renewable Hydrogen Company

Hy Stor Energy LP (Hy Stor Energy), a company pioneering renewable hydrogen production and energy storage at scale in Mississippi, announced it has become the first exclusively renewable hydrogen company to join The Gulf States Renewable and Electrification Industries Association (GSREIA). By working together, Hy Stor Energy and GSREIA will advocate for renewable energy and long-term renewable energy storage solutions that will benefit both Mississippi's economy and the environment.

Hy Stor Energy's first major project, the Mississippi Clean Hydrogen Hub, is under active development and has multiple sites permitted for hydrogen storage. In collaboration with GSREIA, Hy Stor Energy hopes to accelerate an inclusive and sustainable economic development at the state and local level while growing business and workforce opportunities in the Gulf States. By utilizing dedicated renewable energy paired with long duration renewable hydrogen storage, Hy Stor Energy can also guarantee customers 100% clean energy as well as price certainty for production.

"Hy Stor Energy is proud to join the leading advocacy group for renewable energy in the Gulf States," said Claire Behar, Hy Stor Energy Chief Commercial Officer. "We look forward to partnering with GSREIA as we scale renewable hydrogen in Mississippi and demonstrate how long duration renewable hydrogen storage is critical for extreme weather and energy resilience. Our goal is to create long-lasting economic impact and workforce development to our communities, and we look forward to working with GSREIA across the region."

GSREIA represents renewable energy firms, EV manufacturers and the charging industry throughout Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. The non-profit trade association is committed to advancing pro-renewable energy, electric vehicle, and charging policy at the state and local level.

"GSREIA recognizes the importance of truly renewable hydrogen that enables short and long duration energy storage for our Gulf region renewable economy," said Stephen Wright, GSREIA Executive Director. "We are proud to partner with Hy Stor Energy and expand the scope of our organization to prioritize this technology backed by solar, wind and storage developments that is carbon and methane free across our footprint."

Hy Stor Energy selected Mississippi to develop its first renewable hydrogen hub because of the state's distinct geology and natural resources including access to water and abundance of renewable energy, in addition to its collaborative business environment. Additionally, the region boasts multiple naturally occurring underground salt formations that can support development of large caverns, allowing for the safe and effective storage of several years' worth of renewable hydrogen. These areas are enhanced by the proximity to existing infrastructure including an array of interstate gas transportation pipelines and electric transmission lines, as well as interstate highways, rail lines, deep water ports, and the Mississippi River.

Hy Stor Energy is facilitating the transition to a fossil-free energy environment by developing and advancing green hydrogen at scale through the development, commercialization, and operation of renewable hydrogen hub projects. Large, fully integrated projects produce, store, and deliver 100% carbon-free, energy, providing customers with safe and reliable renewable energy on-demand. Developed as part of an integrated hub, these projects couple on-site green hydrogen production with integrated long-duration storage and distribution – using scale to reduce costs. Hy Stor Energy, led by energy storage industry and hydrogen technology veteran Laura L. Luce, has an innovative team with deep expertise and is positioned as a leader in the green hydrogen revolution. For more information, please visit www.hystorenergy.com.

