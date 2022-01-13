TimelyMD Again Recognized for Innovation in Healthcare

TimelyMD has been honored once again for "Innovation in Healthcare," this time at The Innovation Awards 2022, a collaboration between D CEO and Dallas Innovates.

The program recognizes companies, CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, entrepreneurs, and other leaders driving innovation in North Texas across 18 different categories. CEO and co-founder Luke Hejl accepted the award at a Jan. 11 ceremony.

It was TimelyMD's second innovation award from D CEO in less than two months. In November, America's best regional business magazine honored the company for outstanding "Achievement in Innovation" at its 2021 Excellence in Healthcare Awards celebration.

As the first and leading telehealth company to exclusively serve college students, TimelyMD operates as a digital extension of campus health, well-being and counseling centers. Founded in 2017, TimelyMD was the only higher-ed specific virtual care provider on the market when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Now TimelyMD partners with 150 campuses across the country— including Duke University, Emory University, Georgetown University, Johns Hopkins University, University of Notre Dame, University of Virginia and Washington University—to provide 24/7 virtual medical and mental health care to students anytime, anywhere. A $60 million round of Series B funding in 2021 underscored the urgency of the company's vision to empower students to be well and thrive during an ongoing global pandemic and unrelenting campus mental health crisis.

"The passion and dedication our team brings to chasing TimelyMD's mission to improve the health and well-being of college students are unparalleled," Hejl said. "We are grateful that so many colleges and universities trust TimelyMD to provide complete clinical care, advanced technology, and expert guidance to improve their students' physical and mental health, and we thank D CEO and Dallas Innovates for recognizing our leadership and innovation."

TimelyMD and other honorees across 18 categories will be featured in D CEO's January/February issue and on dallasinnovates.com.

About D CEO

D CEO has been named America's best regional business magazine for five consecutive years. More than an award-winning publication, D CEO is an elite community of Dallas' most respected business leaders. Executives turn to D CEO to reach inﬂuencers in North Texas business, from entrepreneurs launching the city's hottest startups to the area's most recognizable corporate executives.

About Dallas Innovates

As the online source for what's new, next, and reimagined in North Texas, Dallas Innovates shares the stories of creativity, commerce, and collaboration. With media coverage by local journalists, commentary and opinion from community voices, and profiles of innovative individuals and companies, it's a focal point bringing attention to the region as a hub for innovation.

About TimelyMD

TimelyMD is the leading telehealth provider specializing in higher education. Its mission is to improve the well-being of college students by making virtual medical and mental health care accessible anytime, anywhere. The comprehensive TimelyCare solution optimizes campus resources and supports clinical staff by delivering continuity of care to hundreds of thousands of students at more than 150 campuses. Customizable by school, TimelyCare's wide-ranging telehealth and teletherapy services – including on-demand and scheduled medical care, on-demand and scheduled mental health counseling, psychiatric support, health coaching, and faculty and staff guidance – are designed to help students thrive in all aspects of their lives. Visit timely.md for more information.

