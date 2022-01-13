Westinghouse Signs Strategic Partnerships with Czech Firms to Build AP1000® Reactors at Dukovany Nuclear Site

Westinghouse Electric Company signed memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with seven companies in the Czech Republic. The MOUs signed at the Ministry of Industry and Trade cover cooperation on the potential deployment of an AP1000® plant for the Dukovany 5 project as well as other potential AP1000 projects in Central Europe.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005662/en/
Westinghouse Electric Company signed memorandums of understanding with seven companies in the Czech Republic. (Photo: Business Wire)
The memorandums will establish cooperation with the following companies:
- Královopolská provides technological steel structures, such as load-bearing equipment structures or platforms.
- Vítkovice is an engineering group supplying a module for a nuclear power plant.
- I.B.C. Prague develops, produces and services industrial valves for the nuclear and energy industry.
- I&C Energo supplies services in the area of command-and-control systems, industrial information systems, electrical and engineering activities in the field of nuclear power engineering.
- NOPO specializes in gantry cranes, paint shop platforms, manipulators and especially overhead cranes with lifting capacities of up to hundreds of tons.
- Sigma Group produces medium, heavy and unique centrifugal pumps designed for use in energy management.
- Infer specializes in supplying piping systems, technological assemblies, valves, and metallurgical material.
Westinghouse Electric Company is a world leader in nuclear power and a provider of products and technologies for nuclear power plants. The company is one of three finalists in the Dukovany nuclear power plant tender.
Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear technologies to utilities globally. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and the company's technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. For over 130 years, innovation makes Westinghouse the preferred partner for technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. For more information, visit www.westinghousenuclear.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005662/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.