Fantini's Gaming Concierge Service 2022: Investor News, Company News, Jurisdictional Developments, Investor Events Schedule - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Fantini's Gaming Report - Concierge" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This package includes an advisory service that includes all products in the Full-Service Suite plus personal consultations with Publisher Frank Fantini.
Frank Fantini, an icon of the U. S. gaming community will have a personal consultation with you giving insights into the gaming industry and companies within. Mr Fantini has published his reports worldwide for over 16 years. Institutional Investors, CEO's, CFO's Board of Director members and financial firms from around the world respect his work.
Included in this investment package is the Fantini Research Daily Full Service Suite (5 days a week excluding holidays) which includes:
- News and Gaming Industry Intel featuring a daily report of actionable information on the casino-gaming industry targeted to investment professionals and corporate level executives.
- Fantini Research's data-rich reports cover the entire industry: casino companies, their suppliers, lottery, online and interactive, and pari-mutuel companies.
- Pre-market notes on news that can move stock prices or of immediate or urgent interest. Reports are sent daily before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange.
- Weekly analytical column oriented to investors written by Frank Fantini.
- News bulletins throughout the New York Stock Exchange trading day.
- Conference call synopses. Summaries of all investor conference calls of American-based gaming enterprises, and many large international companies that are in English. Reports are sent within hours after each call.
- Access to the password-protected Fantini Research archive.
In addition, Fantini Research publishes occasional reports recommending little understood or little known long and short gaming industry opportunities.
Areas of coverage include: earnings, financings and refinancing's, equity and debt analyst coverage of companies, casino projects, legislative and regulatory developments, bankruptcy and litigation filings, management changes, executive buying and selling.
In brief, Fantini reports cover any and all news and developments that could affect an investment or business decision in the casino gaming industry.
Top News Stories And Developments
Investor News:
- Jurisdictional Revenue Reports
- Earnings: US, Canada
- Earnings: International
- Market Winners And Losers
- Analysts
- Bought And Sold (Insider Trading)
Company News:
- US, Canada Public
- US, Canada Private
- International
- E-Gaming
- Non-Gaming Suppliers
Jurisdictional Developments
- USA, Canada
- Native America
- International
- E-Gaming
Investor Events Schedule
- Investor Presentations
- Conference Calls
- Conference Call Replays
Countries Covered: All Nations.
For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hoywhv
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005656/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.