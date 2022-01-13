ComEd Receives Two National Recognitions for Response After Extreme Weather

ComEd and sister Exelon utility honored for assisting people in need during busy winter storm season
The Edison Electric Institute (EEI) recognized ComEd with two Emergency Recovery Awards for its work to quickly and safely restore power to homes and businesses following powerful storms in northern Illinois in August 2021 and for assisting other utilities following ice storms in Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia. EEI represents all U.S. investor-owned electric companies, and its members provide electricity for more than 220 million Americans.
"These awards recognize the tremendous work of our 6,200 employees to support customers in both our communities and those in need in other parts of the country," said Terence R. Donnelly, ComEd president and COO. "We continue to see the potential impacts of climate change in more frequent extreme weather events. Our work and investments over the past decade to harden the grid help to mitigate damage by this kind of weather and the time it takes to restore power to customers."
In August 2021, a line of storms featuring wind gusts of more than 65 miles per hour, hail and more than 5,400 lightning strokes moved through ComEd's communities, causing outages for more than 347,000 customers. Through the efforts of ComEd's workforce and use of advanced technology on its power grid, ComEd restored service to more than 90 percent of affected customers within 20 hours.
In Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia, more than 400 ComEd and contractor crews assisted in restoration following an ice storm that left more than 140,000 customers out of power. Crews experienced a wintry mix of freezing rains and snow throughout their deployment, with temperatures ranging from a low of 12 degrees to a high of 40 degrees. Crews worked 14 days to restore power to affected customers.
"This year brought several significant storms and other extreme weather-related events that impacted many customers and communities across the nation," said EEI President Tom Kuhn. "ComEd and its employees worked around the clock following extreme storms locally and nationally to ensure that power was restored safely and as quickly as possible. I applaud ComEd and its employees for their unwavering dedication to the customers and to the communities they so proudly serve, and I am honored to present them with this well-deserved award."
Presented to EEI member companies, the Emergency Response Awards recognize recovery and assistance efforts of electric companies following service disruptions caused by extreme weather or other natural events. The winners were chosen by a panel of judges following an international nomination process, and the awards were presented during EEI's virtual winter Board of Directors meeting. ComEd was recognized by EEI along with its sister utility, PECO.
ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation EXC, a Fortune 100 energy company with approximately 10 million electricity and natural gas customers – the largest number of customers in the U.S. ComEd powers the lives of more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state's population. For more information visit ComEd.com and connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005665/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.