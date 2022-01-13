United States Heavy Duty Truck Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "U.S. Heavy Duty Truck Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides on a detailed analysis of the U.S. heavy duty truck market. It displays the latest data of the market size and volume, domestic production, exports and imports, price dynamics and turnover in the industry.
In addition, the report contains insightful information about the industry, including industry life cycle, business locations, productivity, employment and many other crucial aspects. The Company Profiles section contains current data on the largest players in the industry.
Data coverage:
- Heavy duty truck market size;
- Heavy duty truck production, value of shipments;
- Key market players and their profiles;
- Exports, imports and trade balance;
- Import and export prices;
- Forecast of the market dynamics in the medium term;
- Key industry statistics;
- Life cycle of the heavy duty truck industry;
- Number of establishments and their locations;
- Employment data;
- Heavy duty truck industry productivity.
Product coverage:
- Trucks, truck tractors, and bus chassis (chassis of own manufacture) 14,001 to 33,000 lb
- Trucks, truck tractors, and bus chassis (chassis of own manufacture) 33,001 lb or more
- Buses, including military and firefighting vehicles (chassis of own manufacture)
Companies mentioned:
- Navistar
- Paccar
- Daimler Trucks North America
- Elgin Sweeper Company
- Pierce Manufacturing
- Ferrara
- Fire Apparatus
- E-One
- Mack Trucks
- Smeal Fire Apparatus Co.
- Rosenbauer America
- Eldorado National (kansas)
- Dejana Truck & Utility Equipment Company
- Proterra
- Spartan Motors Usa
- Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation
- Foretravel
- Toyota Motor Manufacturing
- Indiana
- Collins Bus Corporation
- Eldorado National (california)
- Sb Manufacturing
- The Louis Berkman Company
- Motor Coach Industries
- The Sutphen Corporation
- Rosenbauer South Dakota
- Navistar International Corporation
- Florida Bus Unlimited
- FWD Seagrave Holdings
- US Test Company 546
- Prevost Car US
- Sst Truck Company
- Nabi Bus
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
Making Data-Driven Decisions To Grow Your Business
1.1 Report Description
1.2 Research Methodology And Ai Platform
1.3 Data-Driven Decisions For Your Business
1.4 Glossary And Specific Terms
2. Executive Summary
A Quick Overview Of Market Performance
2.1 Key Findings
2.2 Market Trends
3. Market Overview
Understanding The Current State Of The Market And Its Prospects
3.1 Market Size
3.2 Market Structure
3.3 Trade Balance
3.4 Per Capita Consumption
3.5 Market Forecast To 2025
4. Most Promising Products
Finding New Products To Diversify Your Business
4.1 Top Products To Diversify Your Business
4.2 Best-Selling Products Worldwide
4.3 Most Consumed Product Worldwide
4.4 Most Traded Product
4.5 Most Profitable Product For Export
5. Most Promising Supplying Countries
Choosing The Best Countries To Establish Your Sustainable Supply Chain
5.1 Top Countries To Source Your Product
5.2 Top Producing Countries
5.3 Top Exporting Countries
5.4 Low-Cost Exporting Countries
6. Most Promising Overseas Markets
Choosing The Best Countries To Boost Your Exports
6.1 Top Overseas Markets For Exporting Your Product
6.2 Top Consuming Markets
6.3 Unsaturated Markets
6.4 Top Importing Markets
6.5 Most Profitable Markets
7. Production
The Latest Trends And Insights Into The Industry
7.1 Production Volume And Value
8. Imports
The Largest Importers On The Market And How They Succeed
8.1 Imports From 2007-2017
8.2 Imports By Country
8.3 Import Prices By Country
9. Exports
The Largest Exporters On The Market And How They Succeed
9.1 Exports From 2007-2017
9.2 Exports By Country
9.3 Export Prices By Country
10. Profiles Of Major Producers
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mh026g
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005664/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.