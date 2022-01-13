TEGNA Names Rebecca Cantu President and General Manager of KIII in Corpus Christi

TEGNA Inc. TGNA announced today that Rebecca Cantu has been named president and general manager at KIII, the ABC affiliate in Corpus Christi, Texas. In this role, Cantu will be responsible for overseeing the station's operations across all platforms as well as leading the station's focus on community service and driving results for local advertisers. Cantu will join the station on February 7 and succeed current president and general manager Bruce Cummings when he retires on March 4.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005151/en/

Rebecca Cantu named president and general manager at TEGNA's KIII-TV in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)

Cantu joins KIII from TEGNA station KHOU in Houston where she held the positions of business development manager and community marketing specialist. During her 14-year tenure at KHOU, Cantu led integrated marketing efforts across sales, content and marketing, and managed up to 20 impactful initiatives annually that supported the greater Houston community. Prior to KHOU, Cantu was the public affairs special projects coordinator for Randalls Food Markets, where she coordinated community partnerships, sponsorships and special events for stores located in Houston and Austin.

"Rebecca's proven track record of collaboration and leadership across departments has been a huge part of KHOU's momentum in recent years," said Brad Ramsey, SVP, media operations, TEGNA. "I am thrilled she will bring her energy and love of Corpus Christi back home to the community where she grew up and help lead the great KIII team into their next chapter of success."

Cantu graduated with honors from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Relations. She graduated from the TEGNA Leadership Development program in 2019. She has been a community and industry advocate, serving on the board of DePelchin Children's Center and acting as communications chair, helping to steward the Corporate Community Relations Council (CCRC) as vice president, and serving as a past member of the Houston Association of Hispanic Media Professionals. Among her numerous awards and achievements, Cantu was recognized in 2020 with the Star Award from Media Alliance of Houston for marketing/promotions.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. TGNA is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network, Twist and Quest. TEGNA offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA's OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005151/en/