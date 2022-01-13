United States Steel Corporation to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on January 27, 2022

United States Steel Corporation X ("U. S. Steel") today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 on Thursday, January 27, 2022 following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Interested stockholders, investors, and others may listen to the company's webcast on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. EST. The webcast will discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results and provide a company update which may include forward-looking information.
U. S. Steel officials participating on the webcast include David B. Burritt, President and Chief Executive Officer, Christine S. Breves, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Rich Fruehauf, Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer and Kevin Lewis, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate FP&A.
To access the webcast, visit the company's website at www.ussteel.com and click "Investors" then "Events & Presentations." Shortly after the call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website.
Financial information, including earnings releases, certain SEC filings and other investor-related material, is also available on the company's website.
Founded in 1901, United States Steel Corporation is a leading steel producer. With an unwavering focus on safety, the company's customer-centric Best for All℠ strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as U. S. Steel's proprietary XG3™ advanced high-strength steel. The company also maintains competitively advantaged iron ore production and has an annual raw steelmaking capability of 26.2 million net tons. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.
