Indonesia $2.8 Bn Bamboos Markets, 2021-2028 by Application (Construction, Furniture, Textile, Food, Energy, Pulp & Paper) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Indonesia Bamboos Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2021-2028" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indonesia bamboos market size is expected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028

The increasing adoption of bamboo in the construction industry due to its high compressive strength, less weight, and ability to lower carbon emissions is anticipated to drive the growth in its demand, over the forecast period.

The adoption of bamboo in the Indonesian textile industry is expected to rise, owing to increased emphasis by textile manufacturers towards the usage of natural fibers, due to increased preferences by consumers for natural products. Bamboo is one of the most accepted sustainable fibers that textile producers are committed to, owing to its versatility and renewable capabilities, and less cost as compared to cotton and wool.

The bamboos market is expected wise in the energy industry, owing to the government's emphasis on the adoption of clean energy sources. Bamboo has characteristics such as volatile contents, lower ash, high heat value, and less moisture content, making it very suitable for bioenergy production, thus leading to the growth of Indonesia bamboos market.

Key players including Moso International B.V., EcoPlanet Bamboo, and others dominate the market by offering premium products and integrating across the value chain. The established market players maintain robust relationships with the raw material suppliers and product distributors to ensure a smooth flow of raw materials and products.

Indonesia Bamboos Market Report Highlights

The engineered bamboo products segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2028, as they are low-cost products with improved mechanical and physical properties. They also act as an alternative for engineered wood and are utilized where high load-bearing strength is not required

The construction application segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2028, as bamboo is being preferred in the construction industry owing to factors such as sustainability, lightweight, compressive strength, and natural appeal

The product demand was hampered owing to the global outbreak of the COVID pandemic in 2020. Restrictions on operations in industries such as construction, furniture, and pulp & paper, to avoid virus transmission, coupled with restriction on transportation of materials led to disruptions in market growth

Key players heavily invest in research and development to expand their production capacities, thereby sustaining their market positions. Extending products offerings to customers is also one of the primary strategies employed by the companies

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2. Indonesia Bamboos Market: Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Regulatory Framework

3.4. Indonesia Bamboos Market - Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3. Industry Challenges

3.5. Indonesia Bamboos Market: Business Environmental Analysis:

3.5.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.6. Indonesia Bamboos Export Statistics:

Chapter 4. Indonesia Bamboos Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definition & Scope

4.2. Indonesia Bamboos Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

4.3. Bamboo Raw Materials

4.4. Bamboo Shoots

4.5. Woven Bamboo Products

4.6. Engineered Bamboo Products

4.7. Bamboo Furniture

Chapter 5. Indonesia Bamboos Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Indonesia Bamboos Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.2. Construction

5.3. Furniture

5.4. Pulp & Paper

5.5. Textile

5.6. Energy

5.7. Food

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Vendor Landscape

6.2. Competitive Environment

6.3. Company Market Position Analysis

6.4. Strategic Framework

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

Gumi Bamboo

IBUKU

PT. Dekor Asia Jayakarya

Bamboo Mamboo Co., Ltd.

SahabatBambu

Asali Bali

MOSO International B.V.

Dasso Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

EcoPlanet Bamboo Group

PT Bamboo Craft Indonesia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g3milo

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005653/en/