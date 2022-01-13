EMEA Single Family Offices Database Service 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Single Family Offices in EMEA" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A Gateway to the single family office community
- Single family offices manage the investments of the wealthiest families globally.
- Numbers are growing rapidly, & assets under management are in the $ trillions.
- But most SFOs stay under the radar & details about them are hard to find.
- For those wishing to build relationships with single family offices, such as asset managers and private and investment bankers, the difficulty of access to SFOs is well-recognised.
The solution is now available. The publisher, which holds the largest database of single family offices outside the USA, offers access to the database via two online publications, both updated and expanded daily:
Single Family Offices in EMEA
Detailed profiles during a subscription year of 1,000 Single Family Offices in Europe, Middle East & Africa
What data is included on each family office?
-
Identity of the SFO
- Address, phone, Fax, website, company email (if available)
- Identity of the family behind the SFO
-
AUM range in US$
- $25m to over $25bn, classified into 10 ranges
-
Analytical description of the SFO, including
- Background to the wealth of the family - how the wealth originated - current wealth status - current operating company/companies - market caps of those companies if listed - % shareholdings - Role of the family office - Investment strategies - Asset allocations - Portfolio sample holdings
-
SFO personnel by name, job position
- Personnel are classified into 29 job types, the majority related to the investment management of a specific asset class - Email &/or direct phone if available - Summary Bio of personnel if available
-
Asset allocations
- The asset class is indicated to which each SFO selectively allocates. The range of options includes:
- Money market funds
- Multi-asset class investments
- Fixed income (17 types of Fixed Income investments)
- Equities (21 classifications of Equities)
- Alternatives (18 types of Alternatives)
-
Focus on Alternatives
- Private Equity & Venture Capital
- Sector preferences - Financing stages - Geographic preferences - Target participation level - Invest directly and/or through Funds
- Real Estate Investment
- Preferred types of property - Geographic location preferences - Transaction value range if known - Direct investment and/or via Funds
- Family's Private Foundation
- Philanthropy from the UHNW community is growing fast. Capital allocated to philanthropy is capital that has to be investment-managed as well as donated.
- Where a family has a private foundation, we publish data as follows:
- Name of family's foundation - Address, phone
- Summary of principal aims of foundation - Income & expenditure (if available)
- Foundation director contact
Daily Updates & Additions to the SFO Database
- Daily updates & amendments to executive contacts, location moves, major investment initiatives, deals
- Additional SFOs are added weekly from the publisher's SFO Databank. Subscribers receive every week a guaranteed minimum number of further SFOs which are added to the core number already on the SFO Database
- Weekly Newsletter alerts subscribers to the SFOs added to the Database that week and to the key updates for SFOs currently on the Database
A fully searchable online database
Select SFOs which match your specific requirements!
This Single Family Offices Database offers powerful search filters which are simple and intuitive to use. No training is needed.
- Search and select single family offices by multiple criteria
- Search & select executive contacts by multiple criteria
- Build customised reports to suit your specific requirements
- Export search results to Excel for follow-up action
- Download PDFs of family office profiles & contacts
- Bookmark particular searches for later follow-up
Who will benefit from this Single Family Offices Database?
- Asset Managers seeking investment mandates from owners of substantial private capital
- Private equity or VC companies seeking limited partners and fund investors
- Hedge funds seeking client investors
- Private banks seeking to grow their client numbers in the UHNW & SFO segment
- Investment banks seeking to advise family offices on M&A, divesting family businesses, or raising equity or debt capital
- Growing companies seeking investment from private capital sources
- Financial institutions seeking data which may contribute additional background for KYC risk assessments
Among Companies Profiled in the Database
Among the over 1,000 companies (Single Family Offices) profiled in this Database are:
- Casa Grande de Cartagena - Spain
- Florac SA - France
- Rinkelberg Capital - UK
- Steppe Capital - Singapore
- Verlinvest - Belgium
- Westerkirk Capital - Canada
- Delton - Germany
- Kistefos - Norway
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jabae2
