Winn-Dixie Lowers Prices on More Than 150 Most-shopped Items

Grocer provides deeper discounts on regularly purchased items each season to help customers save

Winn-Dixie is helping its customers save on groceries by offering deeper discounts on more than 150 most-shopped products. As part of the grocer's "Down Down" program, Winn-Dixie customers will save more than 15% on average when shopping items marked in store by the red hand on signs and tags throughout the store.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005641/en/

Winn-Dixie customers will save more than 15% on average when shopping items marked in store by the red hand on signs and tags throughout the store as part of the grocer's "Down Down" program. (Photo: Business Wire)

While average consumers can expect to see an increase of 14% on their grocery bills this year1 due to the lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Winn-Dixie's commitment to lowering prices on frequently purchased items will help its customers on a budget minimize their additional spending. Items in the "Down Down" program will update each season to offer Winn-Dixie customers more savings opportunities with prices that are down and staying down throughout the season on their favorite products, including fresh produce, dairy, frozen, center store and general merchandise.

Dewayne Rabon, Chief Merchandising Officer for Southeastern Grocers, said, "At Winn-Dixie, we know our customers are searching for the best deals and continuing to save money on their grocery bills is a top priority. Through our commitment to lowering prices and keeping them down on the items our customers love most, we hope to make a truly meaningful difference in our customers' lives. When our customers shop our stores, they can trust they are getting quality products at affordable prices."

In addition to shopping items identified in Winn-Dixie stores by the red hand, customers can maximize their savings by using the grocer's loyalty program with the Winn-Dixie app. Ranked by Newsweek as one of the best supermarket programs in the country2, Winn-Dixie's loyalty program offers points that can be redeemed for dollars off groceries, as well as Mystery Bonus points multipliers and personalized "rewards Boosters."

About Winn-Dixie

Founded in 1925, Winn-Dixie grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout five southeastern states – Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Winn-Dixie Stores, Inc. is a subsidiary of Southeastern Grocers, which is one of the largest supermarket chains based in the Southeast. For more information, please visit www.winndixie.com and www.segrocers.com.

1 Winsight Grocery Business: Groceries will cost 14% more this year

2 Newsweek: America's Best Loyalty Programs 2021

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005641/en/