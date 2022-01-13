Canada Oil and Gas Production and Exploration Market 2021 by Terrain, Assets and Major Companies - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Canada Oil and Gas Production and Exploration Market by Terrain, Assets and Major Companies, 2021 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Majority of Canada's oil and gas resources are produced from onshore oil sand deposits and shale or tight gas reservoirs of Alberta and British Columbia provinces.
The country has marginal production from offshore developments. Oil sands projects have a particularly high operating expenditure due to required blending with lighter hydrocarbons, in order to make the crude flow through the pipelines. Oil sands projects account for more than a half of the total production in the country and on average require a development break-even price of $43 per barrel of oil.
In April, the main Canadian oil benchmark, West Canadian Select, fell below US$5 per bbl and stayed below US$35 per bbl ever since. Launching new facilities at these prices is not profitable, as well as keeping some of the producing fields open. This forced producers to cut back capital expenditure and production in the months of April-May.
However, in October the Alberta government announced that 2-year long production curtailments will be lifted as early as December this year, which is expected to have a positive impact on the production rebound.
Scope
- Canada's oil and gas production outlook by assets terrain, and major companies
- Key details of active and upcoming oil and gas assets in the country
- Recently licensed blocks details, licensed blocks count by company, and latest discoveries
- Latest mergers and acquisitions, and awarded contracts related to the E&P sector in the country
Reasons to Buy
- Gain a strong understanding of the Canada's E&P sector
- Facilitate decision making based on strong historical and outlook of oil and gas production data, licensed blocks details, and discoveries
- Assess your competitor's production outlook and licensed blocks count in the country
- Analyze latest M&A landscape and awarded contracts related to the country's E&P sector
Key Topics Covered:
- Canada Exploration and Production Sector
- Canada Exploration and Production Sector, Oil and Gas Production Outlook
- Canada Exploration and Production Sector, Marketed Natural Gas Production by Resource Type
- Canada Exploration and Production Sector, Gross Crude Oil and Condensate Production by Assets
- Canada Exploration and Production Sector, Marketed Natural Gas Production by Assets
- Canada Exploration and Production Sector, Net Entitlement Crude Oil and Condensate Production by Major Companies
- Canada Exploration and Production Sector, Net Entitlement Natural Gas Production by Major Companies
- Canada Exploration and Production Sector, Active and Upcoming Oil and Gas Asset Details
- Canada Exploration and Production Sector, Exploration
- Canada Exploration and Production Sector, Total Licensed Blocks
- Canada Exploration and Production Sector, Licensed Blocks by Company
- Canada Exploration and Production Sector, Exploration Details
- Canada Exploration and Production Sector, Major Oil and Gas Discoveries
- Canada Exploration and Production Sector, Number of Oil and Gas Discoveries, 2015-2019
- Canada Exploration and Production Sector, Oil and Gas Discovery Details
- Recent Contracts
- Recent M&A Activity
- Appendix
