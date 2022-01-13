Canada Oil and Gas Production and Exploration Market 2021 by Terrain, Assets and Major Companies - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Canada Oil and Gas Production and Exploration Market by Terrain, Assets and Major Companies, 2021 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Majority of Canada's oil and gas resources are produced from onshore oil sand deposits and shale or tight gas reservoirs of Alberta and British Columbia provinces.

The country has marginal production from offshore developments. Oil sands projects have a particularly high operating expenditure due to required blending with lighter hydrocarbons, in order to make the crude flow through the pipelines. Oil sands projects account for more than a half of the total production in the country and on average require a development break-even price of $43 per barrel of oil.

In April, the main Canadian oil benchmark, West Canadian Select, fell below US$5 per bbl and stayed below US$35 per bbl ever since. Launching new facilities at these prices is not profitable, as well as keeping some of the producing fields open. This forced producers to cut back capital expenditure and production in the months of April-May.

However, in October the Alberta government announced that 2-year long production curtailments will be lifted as early as December this year, which is expected to have a positive impact on the production rebound.

