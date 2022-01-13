New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc. Announces Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc. (the "Company"), a leading privately held, vertically integrated construction materials supplier and heavy/highway construction contractor, announced today that the Company will conduct a conference call on January 25, 2022, at 9:00 am ET to review its fiscal 2022 third quarter financial results.
For those who wish to join the conference call please contact Joe Hassett (joeh@gregoryfca.com) at least one day prior to the call to receive dial-in details or webcast information.
About New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc.
New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc. is a leading privately held, vertically integrated construction materials supplier and heavy/highway construction contractor in Pennsylvania and western New York. Our core businesses include: (i) construction materials (aggregate production (crushed stone, sand and gravel), hot mix asphalt production and ready mixed concrete production) and (ii) heavy/highway construction (heavy construction, HMA paving and other site preparation services).
