Morgan Truck Body Embarks on 70th Anniversary at Forefront of Innovation and Electrification

New Advanced Electric Vehicle Truck Body Concepts to be Unveiled in 2022
As Morgan Truck Body celebrates its 70th year, the largest manufacturer of light- and medium-duty truck bodies in North America has announced that it will unveil multiple custom concept bodies in 2022.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005119/en/
With a focus on innovation and electrification, Morgan Truck Body will unveil multiple custom concept bodies in 2022, starting at Work Truck Week in March and the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in May. (Photo: Business Wire)
Morgan will debut two advanced concept bodies during an exclusive preview at NTEA Work Truck Week in March 2022 (Booth #4949), with an emphasis on weight reduction and integration of enhanced safety and sensing technology. Additional technology and innovation concepts will be unveiled at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in May 2022.
"Our EV concept bodies are the culmination of extensive collaboration with technology partners and chassis OEMs to achieve the most versatile and technologically advanced solutions for our customers," says Dan DesRochers, President and COO, Morgan Truck Body. "With 14 manufacturing locations, 8 Company-owned Service Facilities, and a network of more than 200 Morgan-Authorized Repair Centers throughout the U.S. and Canada, Morgan is well positioned to service our customers when and where they need support. In addition, we are doubling down on our commitment to electrification with the creation of a dedicated Innovation Lab within our Technical Center in Morgantown, Pennsylvania."
Throughout its anniversary, Morgan will celebrate 70 years of growth from its modest beginnings to its present-day position as the leading producer of light- and medium-duty truck and van bodies in North America.
The American success story began in 1952 when Elton Mountz started a small welding shop in Morgantown. As the industry grew, the business expanded to include refurbishing and repair, as well as assembly, mounting, and finishing of prefabricated van body assemblies.
In 1990, ownership was transferred to entrepreneur John B. Poindexter, and in 2006, the company's name evolved to become Morgan Truck Body, LLC. Growth continued over the decades with innovative designs that provided lighter and stronger truck bodies, expanded product lines, regional distributors and expanded manufacturing and service facilities. Today, Morgan continues to grow and innovate by uniquely serving the expanding needs of customers while committing to meet the accelerating demand for electrification.
"Morgan Truck Body celebrates its 70th Anniversary with a legacy of manufacturing excellence and product leadership," says John B. Poindexter, CEO & Chairman, JB Poindexter & Co, Morgan's parent company. "As the market evolves, Morgan will continue to lead the industry with customer-centric innovations and technologies as the preferred provider of commercial truck solutions in an increasingly electrified future."
About Morgan Truck Body, LLC
Those who depend on trucks to move their business choose Morgan Truck Body. As the company celebrates its 70th Anniversary, Morgan remains committed to its mission to design, build, sell, and support the most reliable truck bodies in the world, as the preferred global partner providing innovative middle-mile solutions connecting the world's supply chain. Founded in 1952 and headquartered in Morgantown, PA, Morgan Truck Body is the largest manufacturer of light- and medium-duty truck bodies in North America. Morgan employs over 2,300 team members in 14 manufacturing locations and 8 service centers across the United States and Canada. Morgan Truck Body, LLC is a subsidiary of JB Poindexter & Co, an owner-operated business enterprise providing best-in-class automotive and manufacturing goods and services. www.MorganCorp.com
