Business Separation Transactions Guide 2021: Spin-Offs, Subsidiary IPOs and Tracking Stock - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Business Separation Transactions. Spin-Offs, Subsidiary IPOs and Tracking Stock" book has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Business Separation Transactions: Spin-Offs, Subsidiary IPOs and Tracking Stock explains the objectives underlying these transactions, the techniques used, and the consequences for all parties

Why have some of the nation's most prominent corporations engaged in spin-offs and split-offs? What should you know about structuring these transactions for companies of any size? How do they compare to traditional M&A transactions? Finally, there is a book that examines the hows and whys of this vital corporate strategy. .

You'll find extensive discussion of management's goals, the significance of stock market conditions, and the legal, tax and accounting issues involved in every scenario - plus sample agreements, registration statements and other helpful documents.

Whatever your reason for contemplating a business separation transaction - improving management focus, eliminating competition between business units, reducing costs of raising capital - this problem-solving guide helps you achieve your objectives while satisfying legal requirements.

You'll also find coverage of employee benefits, creditors' rights, and other legal issues that may arise at any stage of a transaction. This book is a vital resource for anyone who advises management or has responsibility for making key decisions.

For more information about this book visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p3ieod

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005634/en/