JCPenney Launches Hope & Wonder™ Brand to Celebrate Festive Holidays and Give Back During Cultural Moments

100% net profits of the Black History Month collection will support Black Girls Smile to continue Company's proud philanthropic heritage

JCPenney unveils today Hope & Wonder™, a private label brand of apparel for everyone in the family as well as gifts, accessories, and home products designed to commemorate moments that matter.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005339/en/

Hope & Wonder™, JCPenney's new private label brand, brings festive holidays and important cultural moments to life. The brand debuts with a Black History Month collection developed in house by JCPenney's Creative Coalition of BIPOC designers; a first of its kind from JCPenney. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Hope & Wonder assortment brings delight to festive holidays like Valentine's Day, St. Patrick's Day, Easter, Independence Day, Halloween, Hanukkah, and Christmas while also honoring cultural observances with philanthropy-driven capsule collections that support the important work of nonprofit partners.

Hope & Wonder is the latest JCPenney initiative designed to make a positive impact on families and communities. In recent months, the Company has announced purpose-driven offerings and programs including the fully inclusive JCPenney Beauty, a shop-in-shop experience featuring products by Black and Brown founders with Thirteen Lune, a long-term charitable partnership with Muhammad Ali Enterprises, and the Thereabouts™ line for kids that celebrates diversity of shapes, sizes, styles, and abilities. JCPenney will continue to be inspired by the uniqueness of its customers to create experiences and products that make a difference.

Giving Back with Hope & Wonder

The limited-edition Hope & Wonder collections help families celebrate and honor cultural moments including Black History Month, PRIDE, Juneteenth, and Hispanic Heritage Month. During these events, JCPenney will donate 100% of net profits from these collections to nonprofit partners that amplify our Philanthropic mission to help close the opportunity gap for under-resourced youth and Inclusion and Diversity (I&D) commitment to build a culture of belonging.

"With JCPenney's strong legacy in diversity, inclusivity, and equity, we're proud to introduce the Hope & Wonder brand to help families celebrate and give back to important causes and organizations throughout the year," said Val Harris, senior vice president, design, brand management, and trend, JCPenney.

Black History Month Collection Designed In-House

The Hope & Wonder brand debuts with JCPenney's Black History Month collection created and curated in-house for the first time by JCPenney's Creative Coalition, an internal team of BIPOC designers. Inspired by the national Black History Month 2022 theme of Black Health and Wellness, the JCPenney Creative Coalition produced fashion and home accessories to complement three design themes — Mind, Body, Soul; Black History Pride; and Brilliantly Black & Black Girl Magic. Items range from inclusive size sweatshirts, t-shirts, hats, and baby onesies to home accessories like mugs, notebooks, and planners, available now in stores and on jcp.com/m/black-excellence.

"We are honored to introduce JCPenney's 2022 Black History Month collection authentically created in house by our very own BIPOC design team — a first of its kind for the Company," said Harris. "I am proud to lead a talented group of empowered designers who are passionate about making a difference in people's lives."

In addition to the designs by JCPenney's Creative Coalition, the assortment includes the winning submission from JCPenney's Young, Gifted, and Black Design Challenge, an annual competition that empowers the next generation of leaders at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Kah'Milah Ledgester, a student at Florida Agriculture and Mechanical University, won for her ‘Just Breathe' design, which will be featured on a t-shirt.

JCPenney is partnering with Black Girls Smile (BGS), a nonprofit that takes a cross-sector approach to Black wellness by providing young Black women with education, resources, and support to lead mentally healthy lives. In addition to donating all net profits from the Hope & Wonder brand's Black History Month collection to BGS, the Company will also engage BGS to host a series of events and activities throughout the year in stores and local communities.

"Black Girls Smile is extremely honored to partner with JCPenney to uplift the mental health and wellbeing of Black women and girls," said Lauren Carson, Black Girls Smile founder and executive director. "The support of JCPenney and its customers, will help us further our mission and ensure we nurture and empower young people in our communities, especially our most vulnerable but resilient Black women and girls during these pivotal times."

To download this release and hi-res multimedia, please visit the JCPenney Newsroom.

About JCPenney

JCPenney proudly serves customers at more than 650 stores across the United States and Puerto Rico and at the Company's flagship store, jcp.com. JCPenney is one of the nation's largest retailers of apparel, home, jewelry, and beauty merchandise with a growing portfolio of private and national brands. Guided by the Golden Rule, JCPenney employs more than 50,000 associates worldwide and has served customers for over 119 years, playing a vital role in the communities it serves. For additional information, please visit jcp.com and follow JCPenney on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Black Girls Smile (BGS)

Founded in 2012 by Lauren Carson, BGS programs are grounded in research, focus-group findings, and personal experiences affirming the particular needs of young black women. Through normalization and dialogue surrounding mental wellness, BGS envisions a society where all individuals, including young African American females, are provided education, support, and resources necessary to lead mentally healthy lives.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005339/en/