Tavant Launches VΞLOX NXT™ to Amplify Customer-Centricity and Transform Borrower Experiences

--Next-generation digital lending platform combines dynamic user interfaces, advanced consumer behavior tracking, and customer segmentation to hyper-personalized borrower experiences--

Tavant, Silicon Valley's leading digital lending solutions provider, today launched VΞLOX NXT™, the latest and most advanced edition of its AI-based digital lending platform. The fully re-architected solution combines the proven back-end optimization and automation features with new, advanced customer-centric capabilities to provide borrowers, loan officers, and mortgage brokers a more unified, engaging, and adaptive experience. VΞLOX NXT will be available in-market and to current customers in March 2022.

VΞLOX NXT, the latest evolution of Tavant's cloud-based VΞLOX digital lending platform, adds technical capabilities to enable homeownership in America, one mortgage at a time. This new platform provides lenders with advanced tools to provide a superior mortgage experience, build loyalty, and attract new customers, employees, and TPO partners. These capabilities include:

Mobile-native full loan application experiences with data prefill capabilities and integrations with more than 130 third-party services for hyper-personalization

Streamlined application and e-closing processes that are configurable and adaptable

VΞLOX data lake integration for consumer behavior tracking and operations analytics

Advanced A/B/n testing for segmented and targeted rollouts and deployments

Digital collaboration tools with features including video engagement and self-serve options

"It is abundantly clear that when it comes to purchasing a home and securing a mortgage, a one-size-fits-all approach does not work," said Abhinav Asthana, Head of Product, Tavant. "J.D. Power's recent mortgage origination survey indicates that overall customer satisfaction is declining. As we transition into a purchase market, lenders must adopt hyper-personalized customer acquisition strategies and deliver more engaging experiences across retail and wholesale channels. VΞLOX NXT represents a fundamental shift, empowering loan officers and brokers to have complete control over the mortgage application experience while equipping them with the necessary data and analytics required to meet the demands of today's savvy, digital consumer."

Tavant's VΞLOX NXT enables lenders to re-align from back-office efficiencies to focusing more on the customer, ensuring the borrower experience is at the center of their business. By partnering with experienced technology providers, Tavant offers the latest customer-centricity capabilities in one seamless platform, providing improved performance and processes regardless of the lenders' existing business applications and eliminating the limitations of many third-party applications.

Hassan Rashid, CRO, Tavant, said, "Our lending solutions enable one out of every four mortgage loans for U.S. homebuyers. This is a testament to Tavant's unwavering commitment to digital transformation and continues to position Tavant as the industry-leading provider of digital lending solutions. With the release of VΞLOX NXT, we are doubling our investment towards this initiative by introducing sophisticated yet simple customer-facing technology that will drastically change the way lenders engage with borrowers and make the entire process much more collaborative."

As the leading Fintech software and solutions provider for more than 20 years, Tavant proactively anticipates customer needs and adjusts accordingly to provide the right configurable solutions. Tavant's robust suite of Fintech products and solutions now includes Touchless Lending™. The company continues to enable customers to optimize their back-office, simplify their mid-office and transform their front-end consumer experience into an efficient digital data stream.

About Tavant

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Tavant is a digital products and solutions company that provides impactful results to its customers across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Founded in 2000, the company employs over 3000 people and is a recognized top employer. Tavant has created an AI-powered intelligent lending enterprise by reimagining customer experiences, driving operational efficiencies, and improving collaboration. Find Tavant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005352/en/