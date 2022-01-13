Nation's Largest Cannabis Delivery Marketplace Eaze Launches First Dispensaries in San Diego and Santa Ana, California

Eaze Dispensary stores expand the company's retail footprint, bringing consumers the brands they love in person and to their doorstep

Eaze, the nation's largest cannabis delivery marketplace, today announced the launch of its first Eaze Dispensary store, located in San Diego, CA, and the acquisition of a second dispensary in Santa Ana, CA.

After seven years bringing the best cannabis products straight to customers' doorsteps, these Southern California communities can now find their favorite Eaze products and get a hands-on look at new brands in person.

The announcement reflects Eaze's strategic expansion over the past 20 months to multi-channel sales, expanding access for its two million registered customers to a huge menu of licensed products via delivery, in-store, and pick up shopping. In August 2021, Eaze announced the acquisition of multi-state retail leader Green Dragon, inaugurating the company's expansion into dispensary retail in Colorado and Florida.

While delivery allows new-to-cannabis users to conveniently and safely try products, and regular customers to stock up on favorites fast, brick-and-mortar locations give shoppers of all experience levels even more opportunity for exploration.

"Eaze delivery is more popular than ever, but many customers also want to walk into a dispensary, talk to an expert budtender, and get a feel for the products," said Austin DeAngelis, CEO of Eaze's plant touching operations. "Eaze Dispensary brings together the joys of shopping for weed in person with our high standards and values."

To-date, Eaze has completed 8 million cannabis deliveries across California and Michigan. In company surveys, 47% of Eaze customers reported shopping at dispensaries in 2021. Eaze projects the addition of storefront retail in California will add 11% to the company's 2022 state revenue.

"Expanding access to cannabis is at the core of Eaze's mission, so we're always working to meet consumers where they're at," said Eaze CEO Rogelio Choy. "As we continue to grow nationally, dispensary retail will go hand-in-hand with Eaze delivery, making it simple for customers across the U.S. to get the biggest variety of products backed by our expertise and track record."

Eaze carries over 100 brands and 600 individual products on its menu, and is a nationally-recognized leader in promoting social equity licensees, who have sold $9 million in products via Eaze.

Eaze Dispensary San Diego is located at 3455 Camino Del Río S. San Diego, CA 92108. Formerly known as Apothokare, Eaze Dispensary San Diego offers in-store shopping, delivery, and pick-up. Store hours are Mon-Sat 8 am - 9 pm and Sun 10 am - 7 pm. To place your order visit EazeDispensary.com.

Eaze Dispensary Santa Ana is located at 1625 E St Gertrude Pl, Santa Ana, CA 92705. With sales under the Weden brand until January 28, the location offers in-store shopping and delivery. Store hours are Mon-Sat 8 am - 9 pm and Sun 10 am - 7 pm. Delivery orders can be placed through Eaze.com.

About Eaze

Eaze delivers good with the goods. As the nation's largest cannabis delivery marketplace, we bring enjoyment and convenience to our customers, break down barriers to access, and cultivate community in everything we do. With ten million cannabis deliveries to date, we are committed to creating a more diverse and sustainable industry through our Momentum business accelerator and Social Equity Partners Program. www.eaze.com.

