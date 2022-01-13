WeVideo Releases WeVideo Classroom for Educational Multimedia Creation

New Platform Brings Teachers and Students Intuitive Tools for Enhanced Learning

WeVideo today launched WeVideo Classroom, a cloud-based multimedia creation platform customized for educators to help drive student engagement and ignite deeper learning through the creative process. Developed in response to evolving education demands during an unprecedented year, WeVideo Classroom makes it easy for teachers to incorporate multimedia creation into more enriching daily lessons, further helping students to think critically, collaborate, and gain a deeper understanding of knowledge.

"Education has been extremely challenging for students and teachers as they've navigated remote, in-person, and hybrid learning environments. With this in mind, we developed WeVideo Classroom to make multimedia creation accessible to all students, while also better serving the everyday needs of schools. Simultaneously, the enhanced platform frees educators to focus on lesson planning and instruction, rather than tool management," said Krishna Menon, CEO, WeVideo.

Tailored specifically for the unique needs of education environments, WeVideo Classroom features intuitive organizational tools that allow teachers to easily create and assign multimedia projects, set up collaborative student groups, monitor progress, and share feedback. Whether educators are experienced WeVideo users or have no prior video knowledge, getting started with WeVideo Classroom is simple and takes only a few minutes to set up projects. Appropriate for students of all grade levels, WeVideo Classroom offers a simplified, real-time, collaborative video editor; a drag-and-drop timeline; and streamlined multimedia tools that empower students to flex creative muscles and demonstrate their understanding of concepts.

As educators have been forced to pivot and prioritize more flexible learning environments, WeVideo also introduced a new WeVideo for Schools Quick Recorder tool for everyday instructional needs. Built directly into the Chrome browser for easy use and accessibility, the Quick Recorder makes creating instructional videos a two-click task. Ideal for remote or hybrid learning environments, the tool allows teachers to record their screens for dynamic video lessons that can be shared as-is or plugged into WeVideo templates for an instantly polished and engaging classroom resource.

"One of the most important things in the field of education today is giving students an opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge through creation, which offers students the ability to showcase their creativity and leverage their voices. However, the challenges of today's classroom have made it difficult for teachers to provide opportunities for students to create, and most multimedia tools aren't designed for education environments. WeVideo has responded to these challenges with a straightforward and simple-to-use platform tailored for students and learning that will ultimately lead to more positive classroom experiences, allowing teachers to spend more time teaching, students to spend more time creating, and both spending less time managing the platform," said Andrew Fekete, Instructional Technology Specialist.

"WeVideo has done it again! They have pioneered new ways to make learning and teaching more engaging, and I love using WeVideo Classroom to make video creation simple for students and easy for teachers to assign projects and guide their students through the process. It's an essential tool for all educators!" said Rhonda Jenkins, LMC Director, Kendall Elementary School.

WeVideo Classroom is available now across all platforms and devices, including Mac, PC, Google Chromebook, iOS, and Android, and educators can access the WeVideo for Schools Quick Recorder as a free Chrome plugin. To get started with WeVideo Classroom or find more information, visit: https://www.wevideo.com/education/classroom.

