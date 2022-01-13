The New York Knicks and Squarespace Announce Fifth Annual "Make It Awards" Highlighting Local Businesses

The Initiative Helps Businesses "Make It" By Awarding $30,000 Grant and Marketing Assets
Rebecca Haarlow, Monica McNutt, Josue De Paz, Jack Settleman and Andre Wagner Join This Year's Judging Panel
The New York Knicks and Squarespace, Inc. SQSP, the website building and ecommerce platform, today announced the kickoff of the fifth annual "Make It Awards," a program that provides select tri-state area businesses with funds and exposure to take their businesses to the next level. Each of the winning businesses, four in total, will be provided with a $30,000 grant, a one-year subscription for Squarespace, use of select Squarespace marketing inventory including a yearly Unfold Pro subscription, a feature segment on MSG Networks, and more.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005108/en/
To apply for the "Make It Awards," applicants must provide details about their business, their inspiration for becoming an entrepreneur, how the business supports their community, and a plan for how they would utilize the funds. Starting today and through February 10, 2022 interested participants can apply for this initiative on www.makeitawards.com.
The 2022 judging panel will consist of MSG Networks sportscasters Rebecca Haarlow and Monica McNutt, last year's recipient and First Tech Fund CEO & Co-Founder Josue De Paz, Jack Settleman of SnapBack Sports, and Photographer Andre Wagner. Additionally, Squarespace Founder and CEO Anthony Casalena will return as a judge for a fifth year.
"Supporting the growth of small businesses and creators in our community continues to be a priority for Squarespace," said Anthony Casalena, Founder and CEO of Squarespace. "Year after year we continue to be inspired by the innovation and resilience of our local community and we are proud to be able to give back to tri-state area entrepreneurs with the fifth year of the Make It Awards, having awarded nearly $500,000 in grants since we started the program with MSG Sports and The New York Knicks in 2018."
The four winners will be notified in March. The $30,000 grant is inspired by an investment that Squarespace Founder and CEO Anthony Casalena received from his parents to launch the company in 2003. The New York Knicks and Squarespace's continued support of this initiative reaffirms the commitment both organizations have to giving back and making a difference in their communities.
"I look forward to participating in the Make It Awards program and learning about so many special local businesses in the tri-state area," said MSG Network's Monica McNutt. "This is a great opportunity for these entrepreneurs to elevate their future success. We recognize and appreciate their hard work and we are dedicated to giving back to them for their contributions to the community."
Previous "Make It Awards" winners include It's From The Sole, based in Brooklyn, NY, IV Comfort Solutions, based in Fairfield, CT, Open Style Lab, based in Great Neck, NY, Just Soul Catering, based in Queens, NY, Dollaride, based in Brooklyn, NY as well as Farm.One & The Lead Athletics, based in New York, NY.
About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) MSGS is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, an NBA 2K League franchise. MSG Sports also operates two professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. More information is available at www.msgsports.com.
About Squarespace
Squarespace SQSP is the all-in-one platform with everything to sell anything, providing customers in approximately 200 countries and territories with all the tools they need to sell physical products, digital content, classes, appointments, reservations and more. Powered by best-in-class design for a consistent brand experience across all touchpoints, our suite of fully integrated products enables anyone to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, ecommerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, along with tools for managing a social media presence with Unfold and hospitality business management via Tock. Squarespace's team of more than 1,500 is headquartered in downtown New York City, with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon, Los Angeles, California and Chicago, Illinois. For more information, visit www.squarespace.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005108/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.