ZOLL Foundation Announces Grant Application Submission Deadline of March 31, 2022

ZOLL Foundation grants to young investigators in the fields of resuscitation and acute critical care hit a new record for the just-completed September 30, 2021 deadline round, with 12 applicants awarded more than $541,000 in research grants. The grant total for 2021 was more than $875,000. The next submission deadline is March 31, 2022.
Ward Hamilton, President of the Foundation, noted, "With the added funding we received last year from ZOLL Medical Corporation and Asahi Kasei, we hope to continue to provide this level of funding in each of our two annual rounds, March 31 and September 30. There are many talented, up-and-coming researchers working under well-established leaders in their respective fields. The ZOLL Foundation is eager to provide seed money as an investment in those researchers we believe will make important future contributions."
Newly updated application and budget forms are available for the March 31 deadline on the "How to Apply" page of the Foundation website, https://www.zollfoundation.org/apply/. Funded projects since the Foundation began awarding grants in 2014 are online at https://www.zollfoundation.org/projects/.
About the ZOLL Foundation
The ZOLL Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that operates independently from ZOLL Medical Corporation. It provides grants that support research and educational methods designed to improve resuscitation practices, prevent patient deterioration associated with cardiac arrest, and enhance the care of acute patients to reduce mortality and morbidity. Its focus is on providing seed grants for new investigators starting on the path of resuscitation and acute critical care research. More information on the Foundation, including a new December 2021 activities report, can be found at www.zollfoundation.org.
