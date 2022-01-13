BlockBar, World's First Direct to Consumer NFT Marketplace for Wines & Spirits, Democratizes Traditional Spirits Industry Selling Maison Hennessy's First-Ever NFT Collection to a Crypto Community Club

Hennessy·8, a cognac masterpiece and a tribute to eight generations of Master Blenders, sold for 66.49 ETH as a dual drop of carafes number 1 and 250/250 exclusively on BlockBar.com within minutes to Angry Pitbull Club

BlockBar, the world's first direct-to-consumer NFT marketplace for luxury wine and spirits products, is excited to announce its record-breaking sale of Hennessy·8 - a cognac masterpiece and a tribute to eight generations of Master Blenders.

Purchased by Angry Pitbull Club (APC) for 66.49 ETH ($226,450 USD), Hennessy's first-ever NFT collection consists of both digital and physical assets, which were sold as a dual drop of carafes 1/250 and 250/250 respectively.

The sale within the crypto community further emphasizes BlockBar's mission to make luxury spirits more accessible.

Sam Falic, Co-Founder and President of BlockBar.com exclaims, "We bring spirits to all demographics, we're democratizing the traditional spirits industry and allowing everyone, anywhere in the world, to participate. This is revolutionary and something that could not have been done before BlockBar.com, and we expect to see an uptick in high-end spirits investments. We feel we are introducing the younger demographic to luxury spirits and the older demographic to NFTs. It's a dream come true to see a community consisting of a younger demographic purchase this NFT directly from the brand."

The cryptographic version is being held securely by BlockBar.com, with a record of authenticity held on the blockchain as a digital certificate of ownership. APC is choosing to keep the physical product at BlockBar's secure storage facility and not trade the NFT versions on the BlockBar.com marketplace.

"Because the Angry Pitbull Club owners are longtime fans of Hennessy, purchasing the first-ever Hennessy NFT simply made sense for the brand. We bought into this project out of pure love and a desire to hold it as an asset to benefit the NFT community," says NFTqueen, a founder of Angry Pitbull Club.

Angry Pitbull Club, which is also owned by groundbreaking meme pages funnyhoodvidz and hoodville, was inspired by its owners' love of their pet pitbulls. The Club takes digital art to new levels by incorporating charitable pursuits into their community. In late December 2021, APC donated 10% of its mint sales ($276,513.96 in ETH) to Best Friends Animal Society.

APC was built from the longstanding grassroots support of its fans and followers. From providing spaces on its channels to discuss mental health and offering NFT education to extending exclusive benefits to its holders, the Club offers a community like no other.

The sale was exclusively offered through BlockBar.com, known for partnering with premier global wine and spirits brands including Glenfiddich, Royal Salute, The Dalmore and Penfolds. For additional information on BlockBar please visit www.BlockBar.com.

About Hennessy·8

Crafted using one eau-de-vie from eight generations of Hennessy Master Blenders, Hennessy·8 enters a new dimension as NFTs, with its first and last carafes presented as a dual drop on BlockBar.com. Five years in the making, Hennessy·8 honors the arrival of a new generation and the Maison's heritage of passing down its cognac-making savoir-faire. The Hennessy·8 NFTs come accompanied by both physical and digital attributes. A commemorative sculpture accompanies each purchase, along with a jewel-like copper key to open the physical chest, which cradles the carafe like a protective shell. The chest, designed by Arik Levy using oak staves sourced from La Sarrazine, the Hennessy cooperage, is made of 25 layers, each one symbolizing 10 years of Hennessy's history. An elegant companion toolbox contains 4 tasting glasses originally designed by glassmaker Georg Riedel and Yann Fillioux 30 years ago; these have been re-edited exclusively for Hennessy·8. A pipette made of oak barrel wood and a cork holder are also included. A keepsake brochure describing the genesis and spirit of Hennessy·8, a personalized authentication plate and a numbered certificate signed by Yann Fillioux complete the presentation of the Hennessy·8 legacy cognac.

About BlockBar

Founded in October 2021, BlockBar is the world's first NFT DTC marketplace that connects consumers and collectors with the owners of luxury wine and spirits brands by providing the opportunity to exchange NFTs for unique products. Having been in the spirits industry for many years, co-founders Dov and Sam Falic noticed the issues consumers and brands were facing in the world of wine and spirits, so launched BlockBar.com to provide transparency, authenticity, quality assurance and storage. BlockBar's proprietary platform allows consumers to purchase asset backed NFTs directly from the brand owners themselves. BlockBar's proprietary smart contracts verify authenticity, and its partnership with top cyber- and crypto-security firms ensures that transactions are fully protected and transparent. Consumers are able to transact directly with the brands and no longer have to worry about authenticity or storage. The physical bottles are stored in a secure facility in Singapore with 24/7 security, motion sensors, and temperature control. Buyers can pay for products via credit card or Ethereum and have the option to either burn the NFT to redeem the physical product or resell the product through the BlockBar.com marketplace.

About Hennessy

The leader in Cognac, the Maison Hennessy has shone around the world with its exceptional know-how for more than 250 years. Built on founder Richard Hennessy's spirit of conquest, the brand is present in more than 160 countries. Based in the heart of the Charente region, Hennessy is also a steadfast pillar of the regional economy. The House's success and longevity are rooted in the excellence of its cognacs, each of which is born of a unique process of transmission of know-how from generation to generation. The first spirits house to be certified ISO 14001, Hennessy unites its capacity for innovation and the support of all of its partners to protect this exceptional area. As a crown jewel of the LVMH Group, Hennessy is a major contributor to French international trade, with 99% of production sold in export, and a worldwide ambassador for the French art de vivre.

About Angry Pitbull Club

Angry Pitbull Club ("APC") is owned by funnyhoodvidz and hoodville, two first-of-their-kind meme pages who joined with NFTqueen, an expert in the world of viral marketing and business development. Together, they have built devoted and supportive communities which now live on the blockchain, as well. Inspired by their shared love of their own pitbulls and other animals, they decided to take digital art to the next level by incorporating charitable pursuits globally. APC has unleashed groundbreaking NFTs that are stored as ERC-721 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. APC holders, as owners of Angry Pitbull NFTs, receive innovative benefits and limitless opportunities that come from being a part of this special community.

Their mint of 10,000 unique NFTs in December 2021 sold out in an hour, hitting the top five NFTs in transaction volume on OpenSea. APC donated 10% of its mint sales ($276,513.96 in ETH) to Best Friends Animal Society. The Club has also created mental health channels in its Discord server and spaces on Twitter to help educate people on NFTs. In all of their endeavors, the creators want to continue to allow their followers, NFT holders, and visitors to experience a community like no other.

