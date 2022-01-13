InRule Technology® Announces HIPAA Compliance

InRule Technology®, provider of AI-enabled, end-to-end automation for the enterprise, today announced that its decision automation and machine learning platforms are compliant with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), the U.S. national standard set for health information security and privacy.

InRule Technology's HIPAA compliance underscores the company's commitment to retaining customer trust and confidence by delivering products and processes that protect sensitive customer information. Completion of the required audit and resultant report confirm InRule Technology's compliance with the rigorous standards pertaining to the security of personal health information (PHI and e-PHI) set forth in HIPAA.

"For years, healthcare payors and providers have relied on the InRule Decision Platform to help them comply with the complexities of HIPAA," said Rik Chomko, co-founder and CEO, InRule Technology. "Now, in addition to simplifying HIPAA compliance, we can provide our customers with the confidence that they have chosen a partner that supports the highest standards of security controls for protecting PHI and e-PHI."

To confirm HIPAA compliance, independent auditors examined InRule Technology's software for decision automation (InRule® Decision Platform) and explainable machine learning (xAI Workbench). The assessment examined the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of controls to meet the applicable requirements of 45 C.F.R. Sections 164.308 (Administrative Safeguards), 164.310 (Physical Safeguards), and 164.312 (Technical Safeguards) set forth in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS) Health Information Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) (HIPAA Security Rule requirements).

InRule Technology adheres to industry-leading security best practices to ensure protection of customer information. The company's most recent full-year SOC 2 audit report includes mappings for ISO 27001, DFARS/NIST, HITRUST CSF, and HIPAA. Learn more by visiting https://inrule.com/security/.

About InRule Technology

InRule Technology enables enterprises to understand and automate decisions with unparalleled speed, agility, accuracy, and transparency. IT and business personnel rely on InRule's Decision Platform to increase productivity, grow revenue, and enhance customer service. With its ‘author first' approach, InRule empowers both technical and business rule authors to write and manage rules. Whether as a service or in-process, in a container or an offline mobile application, InRule allows organizations to execute decisions anywhere for extreme flexibility and scalability. More than 400 InRule User Community members across 40 countries depend on InRule to reduce development and change cycles by 90 percent for their mission-critical systems and customer-facing applications. InRule has been delivering measurable business, and IT results in high-performance environments since 2002. For more information, visit www.inrule.com.

