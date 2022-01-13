ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

Global Needle-Free Injectors Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

by Business Wire
January 13, 2022 9:50 AM | 2 min read

The "Needle-Free Injectors Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the Needle-Free Injectors market offers a global industry analysis for 2016-2020 and an opportunity assessment for 2021-2031. The report consists of a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics.

Key Segments of Needle-Free Injectors Market

The study on the Needle-Free Injectors market offers information divided into seven important segments - load, technology, delivery site, application, usage, end user and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about the important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Load

  • Liquid Injections
  • Powder Injections
  • Projectile Injections

Technology

  • Spring-loaded jet injector
  • Battery-powered jet injector
  • Gas-powered jet injector

Delivery Site

  • Intra dermal injectors
  • Intramuscular injectors
  • Subcutaneous injectors

Application

  • Drug Delivery
  • Vaccines
  • Cosmetic
  • Others

Usage

  • Reusable Needle Free Injectors
  • Disposable Needle Free Injectors

End User

  • Hospitals
  • Veterinary Hospitals
  • Speciality Clinics
  • Home Care Settings
  • Others

Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • South Asia
  • East Asia
  • Oceania
  • MEA

Companies Mentioned

  • Gerresheimer AG
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Antares Pharma
  • CSL Limited (Seqirus UK Limited)
  • Crossject
  • Portal Instruments
  • Ferring Pharmaceuticals
  • PharmaJet Inc.
  • PenJet Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4y7tcb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.