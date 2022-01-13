Global Needle-Free Injectors Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Needle-Free Injectors Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the Needle-Free Injectors market offers a global industry analysis for 2016-2020 and an opportunity assessment for 2021-2031. The report consists of a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics.
Key Segments of Needle-Free Injectors Market
The study on the Needle-Free Injectors market offers information divided into seven important segments - load, technology, delivery site, application, usage, end user and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about the important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.
Load
- Liquid Injections
- Powder Injections
- Projectile Injections
Technology
- Spring-loaded jet injector
- Battery-powered jet injector
- Gas-powered jet injector
Delivery Site
- Intra dermal injectors
- Intramuscular injectors
- Subcutaneous injectors
Application
- Drug Delivery
- Vaccines
- Cosmetic
- Others
Usage
- Reusable Needle Free Injectors
- Disposable Needle Free Injectors
End User
- Hospitals
- Veterinary Hospitals
- Speciality Clinics
- Home Care Settings
- Others
Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- South Asia
- East Asia
- Oceania
- MEA
Companies Mentioned
- Gerresheimer AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Antares Pharma
- CSL Limited (Seqirus UK Limited)
- Crossject
- Portal Instruments
- Ferring Pharmaceuticals
- PharmaJet Inc.
- PenJet Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4y7tcb
