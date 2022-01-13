Worldwide Resveratrol Industry to 2027 - Featuring Sabinsa, Lonza Group and Maypro Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Resveratrol Market By Product Type (Natural Resveratrol and Synthetic Resveratrol), By Application (Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and Other Applications), By Form (Liquid and Powder), By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Resveratrol Market size is expected to reach $129.37 Million by 2027, rising at a market growth of 8.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

Resveratrol refers to a chemical that is commonly found in red grapes and products that are made from it. It is majorly used to treat hay fever, a type of allergy, and reduce weight. People may experience many side effects of resveratrol in the body such as reduction in blood clotting and expansion of blood vessels.

The skin of grapes contains a large amount of resveratrol that protects the plant from sun damage and fungal diseases and due to this reason; wine also contains more levels of resveratrol in comparison to other natural food. Red wine only contains slight amount of resveratrol of around 1 to 2 mg per 8 ounces of red wine.

Market Growth Factors:

Rising consumption of dietary supplements

There is an increase in the demand for various dietary supplements around the world due to the changing lifestyle of the consumers along with the high adoption of healthy food substitutes. Due to this high consumption of dietary supplements, the demand for resveratrol is expected to surge in the coming years. Due to the sedentary lifestyle of the people, unhealthy food patterns, and hectic schedules, the cases of various diseases like cardiovascular diseases have been increased. The majority of dietary supplements contain resveratrol due to its various health benefits, which is estimated to fuel the growth of the resveratrol market over the forecast period.

Growing awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of resveratrol

Owing to the growing health and wellness awareness among people, they are highly inclined towards the consumption of healthier and fortified foods & beverages, and better skincare products. Resveratrol contains antioxidants, anti-inflammatory, and anti-aging properties, which are very helpful for the human body. As people are getting more aware of these benefits, the demand for resveratrol is expected to also increase across the world. Moreover, the increasing demand for antioxidants of resveratrol-based skincare products and functional food items for fighting against various degenerative health issues are boosting the demand for resveratrol in the market.

Marketing Restraining Factor:

High Cost of Resveratrol-Based Products

By using resveratrol compounds in various cosmetics and supplements, manufacturers increase the overall cost of the products and hence, increase the price of their end product. Due to this high cost, numerous consumers may reduce the consumption of these products, which is estimated to hinder the growth of the resveratrol market in the upcoming years. In addition, stringent regulation of dietary supplements and dearth of proper research for its utilization is expected to hamper the growth of the resveratrol market during the forecast period.

