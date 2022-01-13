New Jersey Resources Schedules Fiscal 2022 First-Quarter Earnings Call

New Jersey Resources NJR invites investors, customers, members of the financial community and other interested parties to listen to a live webcast of its fiscal 2022 first-quarter earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 10 a.m. ET. President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Westhoven and Chief Financial Officer Roberto Bel will present an overview of NJR's financial and operational performance for the first quarter of fiscal 2022.
A few minutes prior to the webcast, please visit njresources.com and select "Investor Relations." Scroll down and click the link to the conference call under "Latest Events" on the right side of the page and click on the webcast link.
About New Jersey Resources
New Jersey Resources NJR is a Fortune 1000 company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses:
- New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR's principal subsidiary, operates and maintains over 7,600 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve over half a million customers in Monmouth, Ocean and parts of Morris, Middlesex and Burlington counties in New Jersey.
- NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar projects with a total capacity of more than 365 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon energy solutions.
- NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America.
- Storage & Transportation serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its ownership of Leaf River Energy Center and the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline Project, as well as a 50% equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility.
- NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential homes throughout New Jersey.
NJR and its more than 1,200 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®.
Follow us on Twitter @NJNaturalGas.
"Like" us on facebook.com/NewJerseyNaturalGas.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005590/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.