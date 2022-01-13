COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging and Delivery Devices Market Share, Trends, Industry Analysis and Segment Forecasts 2021 - 2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging and Delivery Devices Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By Packaging; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global COVID-19 vaccine packaging and delivery devices market size is expected to reach USD 3.58 billion by 2028.
The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has posed a significant challenge to the healthcare infrastructure across the globe owing to the lack of drugs to cure the condition. The mortality rate is much higher when compared to other kinds of viral associated diseases such as flu caused by Influenza. This has led to a sudden market demand for COVID-19 vaccine packaging and delivery devices.
There are many new serums in the pipeline and with the emergence of new strains pharmaceutical companies are expected to develop new serums. Since packaging and delivery is an integral part of any product manufacturing, there is a huge growth opportunity over the coming for the COVID-19 vaccine packaging and delivery devices industry.
Market Participants such as B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd., SCHOTT AG, Cardinal Health, NIPRO Medical Corporation and Gerresheimer AG are some of the key players operating in the global market for COVID-19 vaccine packaging and delivery devices.
The publisher has segmented the COVID-19 vaccine packaging and delivery devices market report on the basis of product, and region.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Highlights
3. Research Methodology
4. COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging and Delivery Devices Market Insights
4.1. COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging and Delivery Devices - Industry snapshot
4.2. COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging and Delivery Devices Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities
4.2.1.1. Surge in COVID cases
4.2.1.2. Reducing wastage and optimum use
4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges
4.2.2.1. Supply chain bottlenecks
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4. PESTLE Analysis
4.5. COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging and Delivery Devices Market Industry trends
5. COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging and Delivery Devices Market Assessment by Packaging
5.1. Key Findings
5.2. Introduction
5.3. Vials
5.4. Syringes
6. Global COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging and Delivery Devices Market, by Product Type
6.1. Key Findings
6.2. Introduction
6.3. Insulated Shippers
6.4. Insulated Containers
6.5. Refrigerants
7. COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging and Delivery Devices Market Assessment by Geography
7.1. Key findings
7.2. Introduction
7.3. COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging and Delivery Devices Market - North America
7.4. COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging and Delivery Devices Market - Europe
7.5. COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging and Delivery Devices Market - Asia-Pacific
7.6. COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging and Delivery Devices Market - Middle East & Africa
7.7. COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging and Delivery Devices Market - Latin America
8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis
8.1.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions
9. Company Profiles
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Terumo
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd.
- SCHOTT AG
- Cardinal Health
- NIPRO Medical Corporation
- Gerresheimer AG.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h4sh7e
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005624/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.