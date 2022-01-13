COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging and Delivery Devices Market Share, Trends, Industry Analysis and Segment Forecasts 2021 - 2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging and Delivery Devices Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By Packaging; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global COVID-19 vaccine packaging and delivery devices market size is expected to reach USD 3.58 billion by 2028.

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has posed a significant challenge to the healthcare infrastructure across the globe owing to the lack of drugs to cure the condition. The mortality rate is much higher when compared to other kinds of viral associated diseases such as flu caused by Influenza. This has led to a sudden market demand for COVID-19 vaccine packaging and delivery devices.

There are many new serums in the pipeline and with the emergence of new strains pharmaceutical companies are expected to develop new serums. Since packaging and delivery is an integral part of any product manufacturing, there is a huge growth opportunity over the coming for the COVID-19 vaccine packaging and delivery devices industry.

Market Participants such as B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd., SCHOTT AG, Cardinal Health, NIPRO Medical Corporation and Gerresheimer AG are some of the key players operating in the global market for COVID-19 vaccine packaging and delivery devices.

The publisher has segmented the COVID-19 vaccine packaging and delivery devices market report on the basis of product, and region.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Highlights

3. Research Methodology

4. COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging and Delivery Devices Market Insights

4.1. COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging and Delivery Devices - Industry snapshot

4.2. COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging and Delivery Devices Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Surge in COVID cases

4.2.1.2. Reducing wastage and optimum use

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Supply chain bottlenecks

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging and Delivery Devices Market Industry trends

5. COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging and Delivery Devices Market Assessment by Packaging

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.3. Vials

5.4. Syringes

6. Global COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging and Delivery Devices Market, by Product Type

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.3. Insulated Shippers

6.4. Insulated Containers

6.5. Refrigerants

7. COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging and Delivery Devices Market Assessment by Geography

7.1. Key findings

7.2. Introduction

7.3. COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging and Delivery Devices Market - North America

7.4. COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging and Delivery Devices Market - Europe

7.5. COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging and Delivery Devices Market - Asia-Pacific

7.6. COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging and Delivery Devices Market - Middle East & Africa

7.7. COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging and Delivery Devices Market - Latin America

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

8.1.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions

9. Company Profiles

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Terumo

Becton Dickinson and Company

Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd.

SCHOTT AG

Cardinal Health

NIPRO Medical Corporation

Gerresheimer AG.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h4sh7e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005624/en/