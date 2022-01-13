Two of North America's Leading Doorglass Suppliers Join Forces under ODL, Inc.

ODL, Inc., announces the acquisition of Verre Select, a specialty glass company in Quebec, Canada, merging two of North America's leading doorglass suppliers. This acquisition of Verre Select positions ODL for new opportunities and strategic long-term growth.
"Today is a very exciting day for the Verre Select team, as we have taken the bold step to protect our future growth by partnering with ODL, the leading door glass supplier in North America," said Patrice Lamy, President, Verre Select. "This important partnership positions our organization so we can enhance our product lines, improve our processes and expand our reach right here in Canada and beyond."
"From the entire ODL team, we are proud to be a part of this exciting announcement today. The addition of Verre Select is the perfect foundation for new growth with two already reputable and trusted brands," said Dave Klein, President, ODL, Inc. "We see this as a very important step toward a new level of business growth for ODL."
With this acquisition, ODL will absorb Verre Select's operations and employees, with the Verre Select current organizational structure remaining unchanged.
Press inquiries should be directed to amy.post@odl.com
About ODL, Inc.
ODL, Inc. was founded in 1945 and corporate headquarters are located in Zeeland, Michigan. Over 75 years later, the company offers products designed to build value into the home under the following brands: ODL, Blink Blinds + Glass, Western Reflections and Kenyon's Glass. Product offerings include decorative and clear doorglass; enclosed blinds; custom decorative glass for windows, doors and transoms; and doorglass frames. Products are manufactured or distributed in Zeeland; Dallas; Valdosta, Georgia; Reno, Nevada; Hagerstown, Maryland; Gallatin, Tennessee; Grove City, Ohio; Matamoros, Mexico; Toronto and Calgary, Canada; and Liverpool, United Kingdom. ODL products are sold through building material dealers and home center retailers nationwide.
