Invacare Announces New Features in LiNX® 3 Electronics

Invacare Corporation IVC is pleased to announce exciting new features available in LiNX® electronics which incorporates Invacare's well known MK6™ features. The LiNX system facilitates the control of a power wheelchair, making it easy for end users to operate.

The upgrade includes functionality such as:

Audible cues – generates a "beep" sound to help users know what drive and seating profile they are using

– generates a "beep" sound to help users know what drive and seating profile they are using Joystick shaping - shape the field of the joystick engagement (throw) to match the hand movement of the end user

- shape the field of the joystick engagement (throw) to match the hand movement of the end user Grid navigation - create a grid to setup quadrants in the joystick engagement field (throw)

"These new features represent yet another example of how Invacare is using advanced technology to provide industry-leading solutions for our customers. Backed by our strong culture of innovation, Invacare is committed to remaining at the forefront of adopting technologies that strengthen our expansive portfolio of products and ultimately performance for end-users," commented Joost Beltman, senior vice president and general manager, North America for Invacare.

To find out more about LiNX Electronics, visit https://rehab.invacare.com/

About Invacare Corporation

Invacare Corporation IVC("Invacare" or the "company") is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest, and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company's products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. The company sells its products principally to home medical equipment providers with retail and e-commerce channels, residential care operators, distributors and government health services in North America, Europe, and Asia/Pacific. For more information about the company and its products, visit Invacare's website at www.invacare.com.

LiNX is a registered trademark of Dynamic Controls.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220110005604/en/