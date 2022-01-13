iSun Publishes 2021 ESG Update & Launches 2022 ESG Strategy

iSun Builds Upon Historic Foundation of Environmentally and Socially Responsible Business in Collaboration with ESG Advisory and Software Firm Rho Impact

iSun, Inc. ISUN (the "Company", or "iSun"), a leading solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure company with 50-years of construction experience in solar, electrical and data services and a provider of proprietary electric vehicle charging platforms, today announced the release of their 2021 ESG Update and launch of their 2022 ESG strategy, which is now published on iSun's website.

As a leading renewable and clean mobility infrastructure company, iSun has embraced innovations impacting its business as well as the communities in which it operates. In 2021, iSun created the platform to execute its strategy of providing solar products and services across the customer spectrum – from utility and industrial scale to commercial and residential scale solar customers, which include the acquisition of SunCommon, a certified B-Corp. As the global climate crisis continues to intensify and electric vehicle adoption increases demand on the grid, iSun has made its mission to accelerate the world's transition from dirty to clean energy. To support the company in this mission, iSun engaged Rho Impact, an ESG advisory and software firm, to help organize and validate iSun's ESG strategy and progress.

"Since our humble beginnings nearly 50 years ago, we've always been dedicated to doing what's right for the environment and for our people," said iSun CEO Jeff Peck. "With ESG becoming increasingly important to our customers, investors, and employees – we look forward to the business opportunities and societal impact that is possible from our business," Peck said. "Many studies show that business performance improves when companies respond to the needs of and embrace the expectations of all its stakeholders. We also believe that our ESG initiatives will help iSun be an employer of choice in the marketplace. We are excited to leverage our ESG efforts as a source of competitive advantage in the new year to ensure a truly sustainable business. As we continue to serve our shareholders, our ESG strategy will increase our visibility among the investment community as more portfolios are diversified to prioritize ESG companies."

In 2021, Rho Impact assisted iSun by conducting a materiality assessment with over 4,000 iSun stakeholders to identify the ESG issues of greatest importance to both the business and its key stakeholder groups. A stakeholder engagement process determined the areas of consensus across both internal and external stakeholder groups. From this exercise, iSun identified several priority ESG issues that will be the core focus moving into 2022 and beyond. These focus areas include issues like climate change and carbon emissions, human rights and labor management, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), corporate transparency, and others. iSun will be providing additional updates on its ESG plan and progress throughout the year.

Since 1972, iSun has accelerated the adoption of proven, life-improving innovations in electrification technology. iSun has been the trusted electrical contractor to Fortune 500 companies for decades and has installed clean rooms, fiber optic cables, flight simulators, and over 400 megawatts of solar systems. The Company has provided solar EPC services across residential, commercial & industrial, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems. iSun believes that the transition to clean, renewable solar energy is the most important investment to make today and is focused on profitable growth opportunities. Please visit www.isunenergy.com for additional information.

