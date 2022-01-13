iSun Publishes 2021 ESG Update & Launches 2022 ESG Strategy

iSun Builds Upon Historic Foundation of Environmentally and Socially Responsible Business in Collaboration with ESG Advisory and Software Firm Rho Impact
iSun, Inc. ISUN (the "Company", or "iSun"), a leading solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure company with 50-years of construction experience in solar, electrical and data services and a provider of proprietary electric vehicle charging platforms, today announced the release of their 2021 ESG Update and launch of their 2022 ESG strategy, which is now published on iSun's website.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005604/en/
As a leading renewable and clean mobility infrastructure company, iSun has embraced innovations impacting its business as well as the communities in which it operates. In 2021, iSun created the platform to execute its strategy of providing solar products and services across the customer spectrum – from utility and industrial scale to commercial and residential scale solar customers, which include the acquisition of SunCommon, a certified B-Corp. As the global climate crisis continues to intensify and electric vehicle adoption increases demand on the grid, iSun has made its mission to accelerate the world's transition from dirty to clean energy. To support the company in this mission, iSun engaged Rho Impact, an ESG advisory and software firm, to help organize and validate iSun's ESG strategy and progress.
"Since our humble beginnings nearly 50 years ago, we've always been dedicated to doing what's right for the environment and for our people," said iSun CEO Jeff Peck. "With ESG becoming increasingly important to our customers, investors, and employees – we look forward to the business opportunities and societal impact that is possible from our business," Peck said. "Many studies show that business performance improves when companies respond to the needs of and embrace the expectations of all its stakeholders. We also believe that our ESG initiatives will help iSun be an employer of choice in the marketplace. We are excited to leverage our ESG efforts as a source of competitive advantage in the new year to ensure a truly sustainable business. As we continue to serve our shareholders, our ESG strategy will increase our visibility among the investment community as more portfolios are diversified to prioritize ESG companies."
In 2021, Rho Impact assisted iSun by conducting a materiality assessment with over 4,000 iSun stakeholders to identify the ESG issues of greatest importance to both the business and its key stakeholder groups. A stakeholder engagement process determined the areas of consensus across both internal and external stakeholder groups. From this exercise, iSun identified several priority ESG issues that will be the core focus moving into 2022 and beyond. These focus areas include issues like climate change and carbon emissions, human rights and labor management, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), corporate transparency, and others. iSun will be providing additional updates on its ESG plan and progress throughout the year.
About iSun Energy
Since 1972, iSun has accelerated the adoption of proven, life-improving innovations in electrification technology. iSun has been the trusted electrical contractor to Fortune 500 companies for decades and has installed clean rooms, fiber optic cables, flight simulators, and over 400 megawatts of solar systems. The Company has provided solar EPC services across residential, commercial & industrial, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems. iSun believes that the transition to clean, renewable solar energy is the most important investment to make today and is focused on profitable growth opportunities. Please visit www.isunenergy.com for additional information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005604/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.