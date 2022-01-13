Global Pet Insurance Markets Report 2022-2026: Market is Poised to Grow by $12.05 Billion - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Pet Insurance Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pet insurance market is poised to grow by $12.05 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 27.11%

This study identifies the rise in pet accidents as one of the prime reasons driving the pet insurance market growth during the next few years. The market is driven by rising pet population and the adoption of pet health insurance.

The report on the pet insurance market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The pet insurance market analysis includes Geography segment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pet insurance market vendors that include Agria Pet Insurance Ltd, Anicom Holdings Inc., Dotsure Ltd., Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd., Hollard Insurance Co. Ltd, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Oneplan Underwriting Managers (Pty) Ltd, Petplan Iberica S.L., Porto Seguro Companhia de Seguros Gerais, and WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD.

Also, the pet insurance market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Pet type

Market segments

Comparison by Pet type

Dogs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Cats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Pet type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Agria Pet Insurance Ltd

Anicom Holdings Inc.

Dotsure Ltd.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.

Hollard Insurance Co. Ltd

JAB Holding Co. Sarl

Oneplan Underwriting Managers (Pty) Ltd

Petplan Iberica S.L.

Porto Seguro Companhia de Seguros Gerais

WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jratpb

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005607/en/